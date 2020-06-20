OGDEN — The push for police reform in Ogden didn’t end with the large May 30 protest held here in response to the killing of George Floyd.
Event organizer Malik Dayo and other advocates for the African-American community met in the days after the protest with Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt and Mayor Mike Caldwell to further the cause. Likewise, another rally is scheduled for downtown Ogden for June 27 in the push for change in how the police department operates.
“I think we need to get on board with the rest of the nation on police reform,” said Dayo, referencing calls for change in community policing policies across the nation since Floyd’s death. “Every department needs to have reform. We need to get with it.”
Nothing has happened yet, but Jacarri Kelley, who leads the Northern Utah Black Lives Matter chapter and also took part in the May 30 demonstration, said the efforts won’t fade away. “We’re not going to stop anymore because every day people are getting killed still, (even) after George Floyd,” she said.
Floyd died May 25 at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on him for several minutes and now faces a charge of second-degree murder. On June 12, Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed in a confrontation with police in Atlanta and two officers involved now face charges, one of them for felony murder. The incidents, particularly the Floyd killing, have spurred the heightened calls across the country for police reform and concerns about racial bias. Both Floyd and Brooks were Black.
Still, what sort of change, if any, comes locally from the efforts remains to be seen.
“We’re in a position where we want to listen and learn,” said Caldwell, the Ogden mayor. City leaders hope to follow up with Dayo, Kelley and the others involved in the June 10 meeting next week, offering a more formal answer to their calls for change.
At the same time, though, the mayor said the department has changed, independent of the Floyd and Brooks incidents, and continues to evolve. Likewise, any push to defund the police department here, the call in some locales around the country, won’t likely go anywhere.
“We’ve made 60-plus changes in the last three years,” Caldwell said. “It’s an ongoing thing.”
City Councilperson Angela Choberka has received calls from the public on the issue of police reform, met with some of her constituents as well, and is open to discussion.
“I think (police officials) will entertain the conversation, which is a step in the right direction. I’m definitely willing to be part of these conversations,” she said. “I’m definitely interested in changing systems so they’re better for everybody.”
‘8 Can’t Wait’
Dayo and others have long pushed for police reform here. Dayo has been particularly active in response to the death of Jovany Mercado at the hands of Ogden Police Department officers during an Aug. 16, 2019, confrontation. “We don’t want a George Floyd. We don’t want another Jovany Mercado,” Dayo said.
Mercado, holding a knife, was shot 16 times by four policemen during the 2019 confrontation after ignoring their commands to drop the weapon and walking toward the officers. Dayo and family members say the incident underscores the importance of law enforcement using less deadly means in such instances while Weber County Attorney Chris Allred has cleared the four officers of any wrongdoing.
The new call by Dayo, Kelley and the other local advocates is for implementation by the Ogden Police Department of the 8 Can’t Wait measures as drawn up by Campaign Zero, a nonprofit group pushing for change to reduce killings by police. Alicia Washington, operator of a local theater, and Betty Sawyer, president of the Ogden Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, also took part in the June 10 meeting, among others, according to participants.
“The 8 Can’t Wait are very simply eight policies they can implement ASAP,” Kelley said. The June 27 rally aims to promote the 8 Can’t Wait measures, which include calls for a ban on use of chokeholds by police, increased de-escalation training to defuse tense situations and more comprehensive reporting of police activity, among other things.
Washington described the eight measures as relatively straightforward means to implement change quickly.
Even so, the proposals weren’t embraced by Watt during the June 10 meeting, at least as described by Dayo and Kelley. Dayo said the police chief, who was out of his office and unavailable for comment Friday, seemed dismissive of the measures, defensive even.
“He basically made every excuse as to why he couldn’t do the 8 Can’t Wait policies,” Kelley said. The chief, she went on, is “totally out of tune with the community and how people of color in the community perceive the police department.”
Caldwell, meantime, said the majority of the measures outlined in the 8 Can’t Wait proposal have been implemented in some form in police department policy. It’s a balancing act for police, he went on, between effectively fighting crime and addressing concerns like those raised by the Floyd demonstrations. Police “also need to be in a position of self-reflection,” he said.
The June 27 rally is to go from 1-3 p.m. and will be held in front of the Ogden Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd.