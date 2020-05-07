OGDEN — Word has quickly gotten out to the customers who frequent Heidi Harwood’s two bars here — you’ll need a face covering if you want in.
“Everybody kind of knows now. We have it out on our social media,” said Harwood, who operates Brewskis and The City Club.
Her staffers likewise rigorously abide by updated coronavirus regulations that went into effect last Friday, allowing businesses to reopen or expand operations.
“Everybody’s in gloves and everybody’s in masks,” she said.
Weber County businesses seem to be quickly adjusting to the relaxed coronavirus guidelines that have allowed for a thawing of some of the frozen business activity here. Those guidelines can get detailed and vary from sector to sector — all in the name of keeping coronavirus at bay while giving businesses more leeway to operate. As such, there have been some lapses.
Michela Harris, environmental health director for the Weber-Morgan Health Department, said her office had received 26 complaints since last Saturday related to the new rules. Most of the issues related to use, or lack thereof, of face coverings.
By and large, though, “businesses seem to be really trying hard to follow the guidelines,” said Harris, whose division is responsible for enforcing the guidelines. Compliance, she said, has been “pretty good.”
Either way, county officials at this stage are trying to give businesses a measure of space, pointing them in the right direction rather than getting punitive when transgressions occur.
“We have not had to issue any citations. We are definitely out in the community to educate, not penalize,” Harris said. She likened her office’s activity to “compliance checks with lots of education.”
As for traffic, Richard Hunter, operator of Salon Rox, said business at the Ogden hair salon has been steady.
“We’ve been busy,” he said.
Still, provisions of the new rules prohibiting double-booking of customers have kept activity in check. Double-booking is attending to two customers simultaneously — providing a hair cut for one client, for instance, while waiting for another client’s hair dye to set.
Likewise, spacing of tables at Harwood’s two locales per the new rules — they must be six feet apart to minimize contact between groups of customers — limits the number of clients she can serve.
“It’s one-half the sales, one-half the occupancy,” she said.
But both Hunter and Harwood are pleased to be operating again. Hair salons were prohibited from operating per earlier, stricter health department guidelines, while eateries couldn’t serve sit-down and dine-in customers.
“Honestly, what we’re doing is better than not working,” Hunter said. “People have to get back to work. You still have to make a living.”
‘COMING BACK ALIVE’
The rules for businesses, based on guidelines created by state officials, have been evolving, even if they’ve only been in effect for a week.
“We’ve received clarification on some of the guidelines over the past week and have tried to get any changes out to the public as quickly as possible. With the latest revision, 4.1, we hope those issues have been resolved,” Harris said.
Broadly, the guidelines call for regular cleaning of surfaces that are frequently touched and measures to maintain spacing, six to 10 feet generally, between individuals and parties. Employees, in many instances, are supposed wear face coverings, particularly when maintaining six feet of spacing from clients isn’t possible. Employees are also supposed to closely monitor their own health, staying home if they feel sick.
“Non-punitive leave policies must be in place so employees do not feel pressured to come to work if they are sick,” read the general guidelines.
Gyms are supposed to maintain 10-feet of distance between patrons by spacing of equipment or closing it off. At salons, customers and workers are supposed to wear face coverings, though customers may remove them when they interfere with the service they’re getting. Churches may hold services “with some modifications,” according to a health department tweet, though members of different households are supposed to remain six feet apart, among other things.
At Salon Rox, Hunter has customers wait in their cars, rather than inside the business, until their appointment time to assure proper spacing between clients.
“I think most salons are handling it that way,” he said.
Harwood requires patrons entering her two bars to put on face coverings, though they may take them off when sitting down for service. Likewise, she prohibits mingling between different groups of customers, per the rule requiring six feet of space between clients.
“We definitely enforce the rules that are in right now, whatever it takes to keep us open,” Harwood said.
Despite all the rules and restrictions, though, Harwood senses that the economy is starting to revive.
“I drive up 25th Street and we are coming back alive,” she said.