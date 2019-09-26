OGDEN — Ogden City has rezoned a portion of Adams Avenue, which has long been marked for single-family residential uses, to allow for a burgeoning development that could include high-density housing.
On Tuesday, the Ogden City Council approved an ordinance that will allow Central Business District uses on a vacant lot located at 2633 Adams Ave.
Mark Steffen, owner of the property, submitted the rezone petition more than a year ago and told the council Tuesday he’s exploring development options that could include a mixed-use facility or a small, multi-family housing complex.
Ogden Planning Manager Greg Montgomery said the properties to the north and west of the parcel are already zoned CBD. While the properties immediately south of the are zoned residential, Montgomery said, there are only a handful of other homes on the block. Montgomery said the rezoned parcel could encourage redevelopment of the block and act as a transition area between the downtown and Ogden’s east-central neighborhood.
“This area is kind of a transition area, with a lot of things happening,” Montgomery said, also noting the rezone is consistent with a number of other land use policies spelled out in Ogden City’s General Plan.
The Ogden City Planning Commission had previously recommended the council approve the rezone, by a vote of 7-1. Commissioner Robert Herman, the lone dissenting vote, said Adams Avenue should be symmetrical in its uses and the middle of the street should not be a dividing line between the downtown and east-central. Several Ogden residents spoke against the rezone on Tuesday, citing concerns similar to Herman’s.
Ogden resident Travis Pate said zoning boundaries should be marked at rear property lines, so zoning on both sides of a particular street matches.
The council ultimately approved the measure, by a vote of 4-2, with Angela Choberka and Luis Lopez voting against it.
“In my mind, it might be wise to wait and see what we can do with the rest of that block,” Lopez said. “I really wonder why we wouldn’t address the whole block.”