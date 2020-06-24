OGDEN — Amid what has been described by many as "unprecedented" circumstances, Ogden City has adopted its budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
And while anticipated revenue loss due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prevented the city from doling out customary merit and cost of living pay increases for city employees and step-pay increases for public safety personnel, city officials say they're relieved there won't be staff cuts or any reduction in services.
The Ogden City Council voted unanimously to adopt the administration's $186 million Fiscal Year 2021 budget on Tuesday. City officials said the negative economic impact of the pandemic meant that some typical budget goals — most notably the salary increases — had to be left by the wayside.
For the past several years, pay raises of up to 4% have consistently been given to Ogden City employees. Compounding the pay stagnation is an 8% increase to the cost employees will pay for insurance. The 4% increase has been the minimum standard for fire and police department employees for the past half-decade.
The lack of raises for public safety personnel is particularly significant, as the city continues to grapple with a retention and recruitment problem within the two departments. But thanks to some grant funding, the budget does include money for four new police officers.
"This budget process certainly had its challenges and tough decisions," Council Chair Angela Choberka said. "But despite being limited due to the economic situation, no city employee lost their job because of the pandemic and Ogden residents can expect the same level of service from the city as before. As the economy recovers, we will be able to better fulfill the needs of both Ogden residents and employees."
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell says total revenues for Fiscal Year 2021 are projected to fall by more than 5%, a nearly $11 million hit to the city’s bottom line. General sales and use tax revenues are expected to see the brunt of the decrease, budget documents say, with the administration anticipating a $3.3 million dip there. Franchise tax revenues are also expected to fall, and the city expects to take less money from business licenses, building permits, court fines and forfeitures, parking violations, and civil citations.
"As has been said, this has been a budget like no other," Caldwell said. "It was frustrating because we had six months of work and planning totally derailed because of (the pandemic)."
As initially proposed, Caldwell's budget did not include a property tax increase and the council stuck with that recommendation, which means the city won't receive an increase of property tax revenue, aside from any new growth or development. Residents won't see an increase in the city portion of their property taxes.
Caldwell and the council said the budget is conservative and should allow for some flexibility, if revenues rebound as the year progresses.
"Now it's our job ... to, down the road, review our revenues coming in," said Council Member Dough Stephens. If there's anything that can be given to our employees, we will look very closely at that."