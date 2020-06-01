OGDEN — For the first time since 2015, Ogden City's budget does not include a 4% pay increase for members of the city's police and fire departments.
As the city continues the months-long process to pass this year’s budget, Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell says total revenues for Fiscal Year 2021 are projected to fall by more than 5%, a nearly $11 million hit to the city’s bottom line. Caldwell says the projections are largely due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One significant ripple effect of the projected shortage is that police officers and firefighters will not receive the pay increases they've been accustomed to over the past five city budget seasons. In 2016, the city instituted a 31% property tax increase designed to fund pay raises for the two public safety groups. Most employees in the two departments have received an automatic 4% raise each year since then, above and beyond any other cost of living adjustments or pay increases doled out to employees working in other sectors of the city.
Ogden Police Detective Travis Kearl said foregoing the pay increase this year will have significant repercussions on his department.
"Fully, 100% — it's not lost on anyone that COVID-19 has hit the city," Kearl said. "But we still continue to lose officers to other agencies. We used to lose them to Salt Lake County agencies, (but) we're currently losing handfuls to the Weber County Sheriffs Office. ... We cannot complete the mission of the police department if we don't have the staffing levels to do so."
Retention and recruitment of Ogden firefighters and police officers has been an issue in the city for several years. Although the personnel received the 4% raise last year, representatives from both departments told the council that noncompetitive pay was still depleting their ranks, particularly among longtime employees with valuable work experience.
"As long as I've been on the council, I don't think the police department has ever been at full staff," said Ogden City Council member Doug Stephens, who's served on the council since 2005. "That's a real goal we should strive for."
In May, Ogden Fire Chief Mike Mathieu told the council that fire employees were "obviously not very happy about (the absence of raises in this year's budget), but they understand it."
Kearl said public safety officials are asking the city administration and council to approve a pay increase of at least 1% for the public safety employees, and then revisit the situation quarterly. He said that, theoretically, adding an additional 1% each quarter would put the employees "back on track" by the time the 2022 budget season rolls around.
"It gives the employees something to know we're working toward," Kearl said.
Caldwell called the budget a "very conservative" one in light of the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic. He said the city administration and council will have to be flexible and possibly adjust funding priorities as the year goes on.