OGDEN — After an unprecedented calendar year, Ogden City officials say Junction City is on better financial ground than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Last week, the Ogden City Council voted to adopt Ogden's annual budget for fiscal year 2021-22. Totaling $215 million, the major theme of the city's budget this year was taking care of employees and maintaining essential services by offering competitive wages.
During last year's process, city officials formed the budget as the COVID-19 pandemic began to fully emerge. Mayor Mike Caldwell has called the 2020-21 budget the most conservative of his then-nine-year tenure and, subsequently, the city implemented a host of emergency cost-cutting measures, chief among them doing away with customary employee raises.
Last year, the city programmed a 17% reduction in sales tax revenue from the prior year — a figure that was recommended by the Utah League of Cities and Towns and some other third-party financial experts. The city was also expecting a decrease in licensing and permit revenue, but the losses never happened — quite the contrary. A report from the Wasatch Front Regional Council that utilizes data from the Utah State Tax Commission shows that despite the unprecedented pandemic, taxable sales in Utah went up 8.4% in 2020, compared to 2019. Ogden’s sales tax revenue went up by about 8%, according to the report.
So with the unexpected money in the city's coffers, the salary increases were eventually reinstated, with employees getting a bump in pay in April and a retroactive payment for the months they went without their standard raises.
Ogden employees won't have to wait for raises this year. The FY 2022 budget includes $5.9 million for a 4% increase in wages for all city employees. The city will also implement recommendations from a recent compensation study, which will bump up the salary ranges for all employees. Another phase recommended in the study will likely be implemented next fiscal year, which will increase ranges another level.
"This last year has been ... difficult for everybody," Caldwell said. "To get to this point in the budget ... I think is amazing."
The budget projects the city will see another increase in sales tax revenue over the next year, this time a staggering 39%, and a 12% increase in total general fund revenue.
"Despite a global pandemic, Ogden City is fortunate to be on stable financial ground," Council Vice Chair Marcia White said. "Being conservative with the prior year's budget and increasing sales tax revenue has put (us) in a good position. City employees are our greatest asset, and we were able to compensate our employees better to improve retention and recruitment."
A sentiment echoed by Caldwell and other members of the council, White said a quality workforce helps better carry out needed services for residents.
"Their contributions are essential to the future of our community," White said.
The budget also includes funding for five new positions within the city, including an accountant, an economic development administrator, two information technology positions and a facilities maintenance technician. The council has also requested two additional positions be funded in the city's Engineering Department which would add another $298,275 to the general fund.
The city’s fiscal year begins July 1 and ends on June 30.