OGDEN — The Ogden City Council has adopted a new plan that will guide budgetary decisions made by the city during the next five years.
Last week, the council adopted the city’s Five-Year Strategic Plan, which is expected to serve as a blueprint for the city administration and council when allocating money and other resources. According to the council’s website, many elements of the plan reflect ongoing efforts and will not require a drastic shift in the city’s overall strategy. But the council says it’s committed to using resources in ways that advance the priorities identified in the study.
The plan spells out four “strategic directives” and highlights ways to achieve those, which are outlined below:
• Economic Development
According to the plan, Ogden faces challenges related to housing affordability, transportation and wage and job growth. Among other things, the plan calls for the city to make policy decisions that bring high-paying jobs to the city and that fund public services required to maintain quality of life during growth.
• Community safety
The plan says it’s necessary to improve roads, sidewalks and crosswalks to enhance public safety. The plan also calls for the council and administration to help create a positive perception of law enforcement by facilitating collaborations between the police and the public.
• Recreation
The plan says parks and facilities should be more accessible for organized public use and calls for the city to continue to collaborate with other stakeholders, specifically the Ogden School District and private institutions, to make additional facilities available.
• City image and appearance
The plan says the physical appearance of Ogden contributes to its image and reputation and calls for resources to be put toward improving the overall appearance of the city.
The council held a fact-finding work session on the plan earlier this month, where the city’s recently formed Strategic Planning Advisory Committee and city-hired consultants discussed the plan with residents.
From January to May, the committee gathered input from residents, an effort that included more than 2,000 surveys. The survey was open to anyone who lives, works, or regularly visits Ogden. It asked respondents a series of questions about what they like and don’t like in the city. In addition to the survey, the committee met community stakeholders and leaders.
In June and July, the committee analyzed survey responses, and from them, formed the four strategic directives.
The plan can be viewed online at http://www.ogdencity.com/DocumentCenter/View/10351/Ogden-Strategic-Plan.