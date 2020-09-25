OGDEN — The Ogden City Council is considering forming a new committee, likely with official citizen representation, that would further magnify their financial oversight microscope.
Janene Eller-Smith, the council's executive director, said her office is recommending the council vote to create a formal Audit Committee, which would assist the council in its financial supervision responsibilities.
Much like the setup of the U.S. federal government, Ogden City consists of an administrative branch (Mayor Mike Caldwell's office), a judicial branch (the city justice court) and a legislative branch (the council). As the legislative branch, some of the council's primary duties include adopting the city administration's budget, determining tax and fee rates and conducting financial and management audits.
Though the committee and its precise role would be defined more in-depth as time goes on, Eller-Smith said the body would likely do things like review the city's financial statements, review policies and procedures, review city code, and evaluate qualifications and performance of the independent auditors who scrutinize the city's budget.
"This would be a committee that could spend more time than (the council) has in their work sessions," she said. "Delving in and understanding what's going on and also making future recommendations."
Eller-Smith said the body could include council members, members of the city administration and Ogden citizens not affiliated with either organization. The body would have no more than five voting members and any council members or city staff on the board would not vote.
Council members appear to be keen on forming the committee, but several said it would be important to take a cautious approach when filling out the board.
"I think it needs to be somebody that would take a broad look," said council member Rich Hyer.
Council member Marcia White said she thinks it would be good to have more laypeople, who don't necessarily have finance backgrounds, on the committee. She said speaking a basic form of "Finance 101" about the city's complex budgetary operation would be good for citizens to better understand some of the city's financial decision making.
Though it's certainly not alone among government agencies, citizens of Ogden have called for the city to be more transparent, particularly with items that involve a lot of money and deal with hot button community issues. Facilities like the Ogden-Hinckley Airport and the Marshall White Community Center both have a vocal and passionate group of community advocates who have called for more clarity and citizen involvement when it comes to making decisions about those spaces.
The municipal airport has been a financial burden for the city, subsidized by as much as $750,000 per year during the 2010s. The subsidies have been reduced in recent years, but the city still loses about $320,000 per year running the airport, according to city council documents. The city is currently working on a 20-year master plan for the airport, which will serve as a guide for continued development at the facility.
As for the Marshall White, it's been a regular topic of discussion in city circles since March 2018 when its centerpiece feature, the pool, closed after officials discovered large cracks in its surface. Initial estimates suggest it could cost more than $2 million to bring the pool back to life.
In the two years since the pool closed, Marshall White users have regularly asked the city to move forward to fix it. But Caldwell and others in his administration have said the high cost and the possibility of opening a new YMCA facility has added more nuance to what was an already uncertain situation with the pool.
The creation of the audit committee will be considered by the council on Oct. 6. Eller-Smith said if the council votes for the committee, work will begin to hammer out further details like the board's precise makeup, meeting frequency and compensation.
"There's a real need for things like this for every organization — it's just part of good governmental stewardship and oversight," said council member Ben Nadolski. "But I'd just make the comment that there's a lot of responsibility that comes with this committee. The way we define the role and the expectations we set for those we select is going to be very important."