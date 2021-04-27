OGDEN — The Ogden City Council is looking to impose its collective will on the Ogden administration's process for appointing important positions inside City Hall.
The seven-member legislative board is considering a host of updates to its official "rules and norms" guidance, an effort aimed at making city appointments more transparent for an interested public.
The council currently provides "advice and consent," essentially having the final say, on several city positions appointed by the mayor. Those positions include the city's chief administrative officer, justice court judges, city attorney, city recorder, finance officer, all department directors and people who are appointed to serve on committees, boards and commissions.
Council Executive Director Janene Eller-Smith said the council's current process for appointments, which has been in place for at least 12 years, typically involves several steps. First, the mayor's office sends a transmittal to the council, announcing the appointee. The council then typically holds a closed work session where the mayor introduces the appointee, who is then interviewed by the council. After the closed meeting, the mayor's office makes a formal announcement of the appointee, then at a later date, the council votes to either approve or deny the appointment.
But earlier this year, the process was called into question after Mayor Mike Caldwell's appointment of current Ogden Police Chief Eric Young.
Young was widely praised by many people, across various stakeholder groups, for his character and work in policing. And while they weren't against the actual appointee, several members of the public were vocally opposed to the process, saying there wasn't enough time or public input between the mayor's office announcing Young and the council's confirmation of him. Several council members concurred, saying that the high-profile nature of the police chief position, coupled with the national discussion about police reform, called for a more robust process.
Eller-Smith said council staff has been working on a set of procedure changes that allows for a "workable" appointment process but that still meets the council's concerns and covers issued they want addressed.
Changes in the first option developed by council staff include the council implementing a seven-day deadline for the administration to make its appointee selection public after the closed work session. Eller-Smith said if that rule takes effect, the council could preemptively, ahead of the administration, name the appointee publicly, which in theory gives residents more time to research the choice and make comments to the council. The new proposal would also allow for the council to schedule a second closed session and allow the council to schedule when an appointment vote takes place.
Another option would allow the council to schedule their consideration of an appointment immediately after receiving the name from the mayor's office, which would give the public notice of the selection because it would be listed as an item on the council's agenda.
Most council members seem amiable to the first option, although Council member Luis Lopez questioned why any city appointments should require a closed session that's not open to the public.
Eller-Smith said the first option makes it so council members don't have to sit on important information for an indefinite period of time, allows for more public noticing and gives more time for the public to weigh in — which were the main items of concern from the public and the council during the chief of police appointment.
Council member Rich Hyer said while he agrees that a position like chief of police probably deserves extra scrutiny, he'd like to see language in the proposal that allows the council to expedite the appointment process when appropriate.
"In my time on the council, there have been very few (appointments) that have had any degree of controversy that would have triggered this kind of thing," said Hyer, who's served on the council since 2012. "This is a good tool to have in the tool belt, but I just wonder if it needs to be used very often."
Ogden Council member Ben Nadolski said he liked Hyer's idea of having a stipulation that allows for an abbreviated route, if appropriate, but said changing the process to at least allow for extra examination when the council deems it necessary is what the effort is all about.
"We ought to have a process ... that at least allows for that to happen," he said.