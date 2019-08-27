OGDEN — The Ogden City Council will soon hold a series of public meetings designed to help residents learn about and sound off on a topic of growing concern: housing.
From Sept. 3 through Oct. 1, the council will host four fact-finding discussions on housing — each taking place at 7 p.m. at the Ogden Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd.
The first meeting, on Sept. 3, will feature a look at national and local trends and what housing-related items are within the city’s control. Ogden’s Community and Economic Development Department will also explain its philosophy on housing and provide an overview of its work in that arena. The discussion will also include information on housing programs available through the city.
On Sept. 10, housing reports from the Ogden Civic Action Network and Utah Foundation will be presented, along with an overview of the Ogden Moderate Income Housing Report.
On Sept. 24, council staff members will present information about how other communities in the United States have addressed the affordable housing crisis. Staff will also discuss recommendations the council has received from Ogden residents to date.
Finally, on Oct. 1, a short overview of the previous meetings will be provided, with presenters on hand to answer questions. The final session will feature Cameron Diehl, executive director of the Utah League of Cities and Towns, who will discuss how Ogden’s housing situation fares compared to other cities in Utah.
No formal action will be taken during the discussions, but Council Chair Ben Nadolski said input from residents will be documented and considered by the council during future policy decisions.
“It’s critical that we have these discussions,” Nadolski said. “Housing is a basic need for every resident in our community.”