OGDEN — The Ogden City Council wants residents to help shape the city's next five years.
The council will hold a fact-finding work session Tuesday where the city's recently formed Strategic Planning Advisory Committee will present a proposed Five-Year Strategic Plan. A council press release says city-hired consultants will also be on hand and citizens are invited to attend the session and comment on the plan.
From January to May, the committee gathered input from residents, an effort that included more than 2,000 surveys. The survey was open to anyone who lives, works, or regularly visits Ogden. It asked respondents a series of questions about what they like and don't like in the city. In addition to the survey, the committee met community stakeholders and leaders.
In June and July, the committee analyzed survey responses, and from them, formed four "strategic directives." Those directives, to be unveiled Tuesday, will guide budgetary decisions made by the mayor and council in the coming years.
The council will consider adopting the five-year plan during their Sept. 10 meeting. Citizens can also comment on the plan at that meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. at the Ogden Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd.
Ogden Council member Marcia White previously told the Standard-Examiner the five-year strategic plan was driven by frustration with how the city’s normal budgeting process takes place.
"You have an estimated pot of money, and then you budget around that," White said. "But for certain things, that’s frustrating because it seems like not much changes year after year. We’re still in the mentality of year after year, but I think we can look longer term, five years down the road."
For more information on the SPAC, go to OgdenCity.com/SPAC.