OGDEN — After more than a year of conducting its weekly sessions strictly online to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Ogden City Council is eyeing an incremental return to its conventional public meeting format.
Ogden Council Executive Director Janene Eller-Smith said council leadership, which currently consists of Chair Bart Blair and Vice Chair Marcia White, has asked staff to begin preparing for members to come back into the body's chambers.
During the very early days of the pandemic, in about mid-March 2020, the council cancelled consecutive weekly meetings as positive COVID-19 cases began to rise across Utah. On March 31, the council held its first entirely electronic session, with members of the board participating through an online video conferencing system. The council also started holding an all-electronic work session, with all seven members participating remotely, along with several members of the city administration and council staff.
The council continued to accept public input, with citizens allowed to submit comments by phone and email, through a public comment submission form on the Ogden City website and, most notably, in real-time via the Zoom video conferencing system.
More than a year later, meetings are still being held in the same fashion.
But with vaccine distribution ramping up, the board is looking at a change. According to the Utah coronavirus website, 27% of the state is fully vaccinated.
Eller-Smith said council members who feel comfortable coming back to council chambers inside the Ogden Municipal Building, can start doing so. Eller-Smith said the goal as of now is to keep any live component of the council meetings to 25 people or less, so members of the public still won't be allowed to come to the municipal building for the weekly meetings.
"The only difference would be that council members who feel comfortable can come ... for the work session and for the meetings in the chambers," she said. "We'd still have the regular protocols, like mask wearing when you're not speaking."
Eller-Smith said dividers have been installed between seats in the council chambers and there is enough room on the council dais for members to spread out. City administrative staff would still make their presentations via Zoom, for the time being.
Council member Luis Lopez said his primary concern in resuming physical meetings is to allow the public to come back to a live location. He suggested the council allow for a limited number of appointments for people who want to attend meetings in person. But Eller-Smith said right now that scenario is unlikely.
"That just gets a little bit tricky with our limited staff," Eller-Smith said, noting the city employees would have to sign visitors in, take contact tracing information and take visitors' temperatures. "It just gets really complicated if we're going to have public coming in. I think maybe we're a month or two out on that. We're working toward it."