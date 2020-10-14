OGDEN — Ogden City appears to be poised to give local youth an official municipal voice.
Ogden City Council Executive Director Janene Eller-Smith said her office has drafted a proposal for an Ogden Youth Council and Leadership Academy, a pending measure that was driven by a handful of students from the Ogden nonprofit Nurture the Creative Mind. The students formally approached the council in July, asking for its help to create a youth version of the city's legislative body. Founded 13 years ago, NTCM works to empower local youth through the arts and other creative endeavors.
During a council work session, NTCM student Mercedes Randhahn said an Ogden youth council would provide city leaders with fresh insight from a younger generation, while allowing youth to not only have a voice but also be heard. She said it would also help create a more politically engaged generation in Ogden that has a deeper understanding of American political systems and would be more likely to vote.
"We want youth to have a say in their community, government and future," Randhahn said.
Amir Jackson, who founded NTCM in 2007, said the origin of the youth council idea really started with a former student named Meadow Gleishmann. Gleishman spearheaded a "leadership ambassador group" at NTCM, which aimed to connect kids at the nonprofit to local leadership activities. The council initiative was formed through that group.
Eller-Smith said her office has been working on a proposal for the idea since the initial July work session.
"We've had several discussions about it and finally landed on something," Eller-Smith said Tuesday.
Council staff's proposal involves a nine-member youth council, made of high school students between grades 9-12. Eller-Smith said the students could theoretically attend any high school in the state but must be an Ogden resident to serve on the council. Terms would be two years and a chair and vice chair would be designated by vote. The council would meet once a month during the school year, September through May, and the body would be required to submit an annual report, complete at least one service project and maintain a budget. The youth council would also advise the regular council on issues related to youth that could be addressed by city.
The proposal also includes the Leadership Academy, which would provide leadership training and service opportunities for other students.
"The Leadership Academy provides another opportunity for a larger group of students," Eller-Smith said. All of the council would be on the Leadership Academy, but other students would be able to serve as well. It could be in the distant future we might have to limit it, but right now the idea is to get as many students there that might have an interest."
Eller-Smith said, in a normal year, staff would try to have the youth council up and running by the new year, but with the COVID-19 pandemic dictating that essentially all council activity take place online, that might be a little difficult.
"I'm just worried about the limitations that come with online meetings, online schools," she said.
A quick polling of council members shows they are behind the idea for the youth council and would like to get the operation off the ground as soon as possible.
Council members Ben Nadolski, Angela Choberka and Rich Hyer said with a core group of students already showing enthusiasm about the plan, it's probably best to take advantage of that momentum.
"I think there is merit in at least starting to plow that row a little bit," Hyer said.
Eller-Smith said that perhaps the Leadership Academy could be developed and running by January, with the formal council being established sometime after that.
The council will vote on the measure during its Oct. 20 regular meeting.
Many Utah cities support youth councils or other youth government organizations. The Utah League of Cities and Towns also sponsors a Local Government Day during the annual legislative session and youth councils are invited to participate. Randhahn is a student at St. Joseph Catholic School in Ogden and said two of her classmates serve on the North Ogden Youth City Council.