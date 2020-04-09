OGDEN — Ogden City has released more information and set a public hearing on a proposal that could result in as much as $58 million in new bond payments.
The city administration wants to issue bonds of about $20 million for a host of water utility projects, $15 million for sanitary sewer projects and $7.5 million for storm sewer work. The proposal also includes $5 million for refunding storm sewer bonds from 2012 and 2013. Refunding the bonds essentially involves issuing a new bond to pay off an old one, at lower interest rates.
According to city council documents, the bonds would come with an interest rate of no more than 5.5% and the repayment of the bonds, which would happen over 31 years, wouldn't exceed $58 million. Yearly debt-service would not exceed $2.2 million. More than 40 potential water and sewer infrastructure projects have been identified that could be undertaken if the bonds are issued.
As of now, the proposal does not include a utility rate hike for Ogden residents. But Laura Lewis, of Lewis, Young, Robertson & Burningham, the city’s consultant on the plan, said rate increases will have to be considered by the council sometime, and likely sooner than later.
Lewis said water, sanitary and storm sewer systems in Ogden all have a significant backlog in infrastructure maintenance and replacement work. Some of Ogden’s water pipes are more then 90-years-old, but the city’s goal is to replace pipes after just 80 years of service. The city figures the 80-year benchmark will, for the most part, stop major failures within the system and prevent the population from having to deal with any significant interruptions in utility service.
"It would be my advice that in the future you consider reasonable rate increases," Lewis said, emphasizing the long list of other water infrastructure projects that need to be done in order to meet the 80-year replacement goal.
Councilman Doug Stephens said he agrees the most logical thing to do to get those projects underway would be to raise rates, but added there must be a balance between funding every project and considering the financial impacts to citizens.
The council will hold a public hearing and vote on the bonds on April 28.