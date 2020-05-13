OGDEN — Despite what it estimates will be a significant decrease in overall revenue, the Ogden City administration is not proposing a tax increase in its fiscal year 2021 budget.
As the city embarks on the months-long process to pass this year's budget, Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell's office says total city revenues for FY 2021 are projected to fall by more than 5%, a nearly $11 million hit to the city's bottom line.
Caldwell says the projections are largely due to the economic impact of the COVD-19 pandemic.
"This is an unprecedented situation we find ourselves in," the mayor said. "So we've (proposed) a very conservative budget and it's going to take a lot of flexibility and nimbleness from the city and the council."
General sales and use tax revenues are expected to see the brunt of the decrease, budget documents say, with the administration anticipating a $3.3 million dip there. Franchise tax revenues are also expected to fall, and the city expects to take less money from business licenses, building permits, court fines and forfeitures, parking violations and civil citations.
The Parks and Recreation Department is also expected to see significant reductions in revenue. Caldwell said the city's recreation program has been suspended indefinitely during the pandemic. And for the foreseeable future, entry fees at places like the Union Station museums, the Ogden Amphitheater, Lorin Farr pool and the Marshall White Center will essentially be nonexistent as social distancing measures keep those facilities closed.
Due to the projected losses in revenue, city employees won't receive step, merit or cost of living pay raises this year, according to budget documents.
"I've never seen where we've had to redo a budget as many times as we've redone this one," said Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson.
But the city's budget situation doesn't only contain dire news. Caldwell is not proposing an increase to the city's certified tax rate in the fiscal year 2021 budget. Although the council could choose to adjust the rate, it seems unlikely. The city also expects to collect $9 million from Business Depot Ogden lease revenues in 2021, up $1 million from FY 2020.
Perhaps the biggest windfall in the budget of declining revenues is that the city expects to collect more than $2 million in property tax revenues, thanks to the expiration of the BDO tax increment financing district.
In the late 1990s, the city turned the BDO into a TIF district after the former military installation closed amid the Department of Defense Base Realignment and Closure program. After the closure, the federal government deeded Ogden all of the land and facilities associated with the site and the city froze the facility’s tax valuation to put revenue generated from property tax increases back into the development.
With the expiration of the district, the city will receive property taxes from the nearly 1,118 acre site for the first time since before World War II. The BDO currently houses more than 125 individual businesses.
Caldwell said despite the overall revenue decline, Ogden will not reduce its staff and won't implement a hiring freeze. The city currently has 24 open positions.