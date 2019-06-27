OGDEN — Ogden City will hold a public hearing next month on a set of proposed changes to water utility fees.
The Ogden administration is asking the City Council to approve an ordinance that would amend a handful of fees within the Water Utility Department, including establishing a new few for testing bacteria levels in residents’ or businesses’ water supplies and changing the way fees are collected when connecting to the city water supply.
Cities are required by state law to test water supplies at least 80 times per month. According to city council documents, Ogden currently tests its water supply 96 times per month, as a precaution.
The city recently installed a new testing lab at its water treatment plant near the top of Ogden Canyon, moving the process from its previous location at the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District.
With its in-house testing lab, the city can better test water after any sort of construction activity or when there is a problem in someone’s water system. The city did such sampling 62 times last year, but did not charge a fee. The administration proposal calls for a fee of $50 to do such testing. An $80 charge would be levied if the testing is requested after hours. Council documents say the new fee will cover the cost of travel and the actual completion of testing.
The council will also consider a change to water connection fees.
Connecting to city water has traditionally been a fixed charge, but a letter to the council from the city’s Public Services Department says costs related to connections have become increasingly volatile, with costs for materials fluctuating throughout the year. Other factors, like the condition and location of pipes, also contribute.
Under the proposed ordinance, those connecting to Ogden City water would be charged for labor, equipment, parts and a 15 percent overheard cost.
The council voted Tuesday night to set a public hearing on the matter for 6 p.m. July 16. it will be held at the Ogden Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd.