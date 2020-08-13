OGDEN — Of the 17 cities in Weber County, Ogden has the highest rate of residents living in poverty and the lowest median income.
Consequently, officials in Junction City say every dollar the community can get from the federal government helps fund necessities like roads, schools, public safety and more. And so, the city is urging residents to complete the 2020 Census before the end of summer.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said nearly 40% of Ogden residents have not yet completed the census — a participation rate he hopes will increase drastically during the next two months.
"Right now, the census is scheduled to close at the end of September," Caldwell said Tuesday. "We've had only 61% of the community log in and take the census. It's easy. They don't track you; they're just looking for numbers of people that are living here."
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Ogden's participation number had risen ever so slightly by Aug. 13, but still, only 62% of city residents have responded to the census. For comparison, in Utah overall, 68% of residents have completed the census. Almost 70% of Weber County residents have filled it out and the rate in Davis County is nearing 80%.
"It's important for funding for schools, roads and everything else," Caldwell said. "It's really important that everybody gets on board and fills out the census so we have access to all of those critical funds for our community."
According to the Census Bureau, nearly 20% of Ogden residents live in poverty, far and away the most in Weber County. Riverdale and Roy are a distant second and third, with both cities at about 11%.
According to it's website, the Census Bureau uses a set of income thresholds that vary by family size and composition to determine who is in poverty. If a family's total income is less than the family's threshold, then that family and every individual in it is considered in poverty. The official poverty thresholds do not vary geographically, but are updated for inflation using the Consumer Price Index.
Ogden's median household income is just under $47,000, the lowest in Weber County.
In addition to informing hundreds of billions in yearly federal funding, the census also helps determine congressional representation and provides data that will impact communities for the next decade.
This week, the Census Bureau began following up with households nationwide that have not yet responded to the 2020 census. According to a Census Bureau press release, the agency estimates it will need to visit about 56 million addresses to collect responses in person. Up to 500,000 census takers across the country will go door to door to assist people in responding though the end of September.
"Most households responded to the census online, by phone or by mail,” Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham said in the release. “To ensure a complete and accurate count, we must now go door to door to count all of the households we have not heard back from."
During the door-to-door phase, citizens can still self-respond online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 or by mailing their completed questionnaire.