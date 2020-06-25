OGDEN — To secure financial solvency, Ogden City could transfer more than $5 million out of its utility fund.
When the City Council voted to adopt Ogden's Fiscal Year 2021 budget on Tuesday, June 23, it included a provision that allows the city take what could be as much as $5.4 million from four utilities and use the money to buffer its general fund.
The general fund is Ogden's largest and pays for most of the operations that occur within the city. Revenues for the fund come from things like sales tax, property tax, franchise tax and fees. Utility funds — for water, sanitary and storm sewer, and refuse — are accounted for separately and treated as separate entities. Those funds generate their own revenue in the form of user fees, which are normally used to cover the operational expenses of each utility.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, total revenues for 2021 in Ogden are projected to fall by more than 5%, a nearly $11 million hit to the city’s bottom line. General sales and use tax revenues are expected to see the brunt of the decrease, budget documents say, with the administration anticipating a $3.3 million dip there. Franchise tax revenues are also expected to fall, and the city expects to take less money from business licenses, building permits, court fines and forfeitures, parking violations and civil citations.
Mayor Mike Caldwell said the expected revenue loss prevented the city from doing things it normally does, most notably offering raises to regular city employees and members of the police and fire departments.
Ogden City Council Deputy Director Glenn Symes said the city anticipates approximately $15.7 million in property tax revenue over the next fiscal year. Theoretically, if the utility transfer did not happen, the city could lower utility rates for residents, but Symes said the money would have to be made up somewhere else, likely in the form of increased property taxes.
Lisa Stout, Ogden Comptroller, said the transfer will be used to pay for general operations, like the police and fire departments. Stout said the incoming revenues will be closely monitored throughout the year, so the transfer could ultimately be less than the maximum $5.4 million specified in the budget.
Symes called the transfer a "policy choice," one which was ultimately chosen because nearly everyone pays into the utility funds, while some entities are exempt from property tax — namely government entities, schools and churches.
"Not everyone pays property tax," Symes said. "But they do pay a water bill. This is a way to broaden that base for who pays into this."