OGDEN — The Ogden City Council is moving forward with an effort to create a youth version of their organization, along with a similar satellite group, and is now looking for local students to fill up available slots.
The council is now accepting applications for two new programs aimed at local high school students: the Ogden City Youth Council and the Youth Leadership Academy. According to the council's website, the programs are open to students who are enrolled in grades nine through 12. During a recent council work session, Council Executive Director Janene Eller-Smith said students could theoretically attend any high school in the state but must be an Ogden resident to serve on the council.
Applications for the YLA will be accepted from now until Jan. 6, 2021. An initial meeting for the group has been set for 3:30 p.m. Jan.13, 2021, via Zoom. The council office says the leadership academy will meet a minimum of four times during the school year. Certificates of completion will be awarded to students who attend at least 75% of scheduled activities.
As for the Youth Council, that body will begin in earnest during the 2021-2022 Ogden School District school year and applications will be accepted starting in spring 2021, with an exact date yet to be determined.
The creation of the two new municipal youth groups was driven by a handful of students from the Ogden nonprofit Nurture the Creative Mind. The students formally approached the council in July, asking for its help to create a youth version of the city’s legislative body. Founded 13 years ago, NTCM works to empower local youth through the arts and other creative endeavors.
During a council work session, NTCM student Mercedes Randhahn said an Ogden youth council would provide city leaders with fresh insight from a younger generation, while allowing youth to not only have a voice but also be heard. She said it would also help create a more politically engaged generation in Ogden that has a deeper understanding of American political systems and would be more likely to vote.
Amir Jackson, who founded NTCM in 2007, said the origin of the youth council idea really started with a former student named Meadow Gleishmann. Gleishman spearheaded a “leadership ambassador group” at NTCM, which aimed to connect kids at the nonprofit to local leadership activities. The council initiative was formed through that group.
Many Utah cities support youth councils or other youth government organizations. The Utah League of Cities and Towns also sponsors a Local Government Day during the annual legislative session and youth councils are invited to participate.
For more information on Ogden's youth measures, go to www.ogdencity.com/151/City-Council. Applications can be found at the website.