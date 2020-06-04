OGDEN — As COVID-19 social distancing restrictions slowly loosen across the state, Ogden City is working on a plan to bring back its suspended recreation programs.
But officials say they’re still working through some roadblocks, and a firm date to restart has not yet been determined.
Ogden City Public Services Director Jay Lowder said since the middle of March, the novel coronavirus has caused over 30 city-run recreation programs to shut down or be postponed, many of which have required refunds for would-be participants who had already paid. Lowder said the virus also required the city to shut down the Marshall White Center and Golden Hours Senior Center, cancelling all programming and rental of those facilities.
Ogden’s recreation department offers a variety of programs, classes and events year-round, with the recreation center and senior activity center, a sports complex, and numerous baseball, softball, flag football and soccer fields.
Lowder said his office is currently evaluating all of its programs and examining which ones are able to run during different recommended public health phases.
“We are analyzing what sanitation and protective measures will need to be taken during different programming and what that will look like as we move through recovery phases,” Lowder said.
As of Thursday, the public health order for most of Utah is in the “yellow” or low-risk phase. That order is scheduled to expire on Friday and Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has not said whether or not it will be extended or updated.
Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson said city officials would sit down next week, after the Friday expiration deadline passes, to discuss specifics about which programs could be brought back and when.
Ogden City Recreation Manager Edd Bridge said Ogden offers recreation opportunities for adults and kids, from age 3 all the way through the ninth grade. He said it’s likely competitive and adult leagues will begin before the younger offerings.
“On the (younger) rec end, when you’ve got a baseball bat that’s going to be used by 10 kids, or a helmet that going to be worn by 10 kids — to be able to regularly, properly sanitize those so they are safe for everyone to use, that’s where we’re running into some struggles.”
Bridge said compounding the problem is a supply shortage of many of the disinfectant products that will be needed. Certain recreation items are also in short supply.
Ogden City Council member Ben Nadolski said he’s heard from many parents, wondering about the department’s progress in reinstating youth programs.
“I know a lot of that is going to require some game time decisions as things unfold and we get more information related to COVID,” he said. “But we’ve got other private programs that are starting to get back into a little bit of participation.”
Johnson said when considering restarting programs, the city will take its cues from recommendations offered by local and state health departments.