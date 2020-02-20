OGDEN — The Ogden-Hinckley Airport will receive over $1 million in federal money for repairs in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The Ogden airport will receive $1,685,081 in federal grant money for repairs to the airport's apron — the area of an airport where airplanes are parked, refueled, boarded or unloaded. A full list of the airports given grants was released Wednesday by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.
In a tweet, Chao said that over $520 million was awarded to 287 airports in 40 states.
The 2020 grant money awarded to the Ogden-Hinckley Airport is significantly more than what was provided to the airport in 2019. According to numbers from the FAA, the Ogden airport was given over $317,000 for 2019. That money was also said to be for apron repairs, as well as to conduct a "miscellaneous study," according to the FAA list.
The Ogden airport has been a point of scrutiny in recent months, as many residents of Roy have expressed concerns after yet another small aircraft headed for Ogden crashed in a local neighborhood and damaged property. Roy has been the site of several fatal and non-fatal plane crashes that have damaged property over the years.
Most recently, a Jan. 15 airplane crash took the life of 64-year-old David Goode, whose plane hit a home before crashing into a Roy neighborhood. He was declared dead at the scene. Goode was the founder of Goode Ski Technologies, an Ogden-based ski equipment company.
The crash resurfaced Roy resident's concerns that the airport was too close to residential development. Calls for city administrators to do something resulted.
Shortly after the January crash, Roy Police Chief Carl Merino voiced his concerns over the safety of citizens, and he later held a town hall discussion where Roy residents could make their ideas known.
For 2020, largely rural areas of Utah were awarded grant amounts from the federal government. Grants totaling over $2 million were each awarded to Wayne County and the City of Milford, with the funds being given to repair runways.
The only other area of Utah given a grant over $1 million was Tooele County, with the funds going toward building perimeter fencing around the airport in Wendover.