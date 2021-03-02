OGDEN — Parks in Hooper, South Ogden and Ogden will be getting large injections of funding thanks to a special county sales tax earmarked for such projects.
Weber County commissioners on Tuesday approved allocation of $3.98 million in funding for 69 arts, recreation and cultural projects across Weber County. The annual distribution comes from a special 0.1% county sales tax earmarked for such projects, called the RAMP tax.
Here's a breakdown of some of the larger grant approvals included in this year's allocation:
Ogden parks: Ogden will get $199,999 for Serge Simmons Ball Field in west Ogden to replace the grass and dirt infield with artificial turf. The city will pitch in $223,900 toward the $423,899 project.
The city will get another $197,916 for improvements to Orchard Park at 3250 Jefferson Ave. The city will pitch in the balance for the planned $408,066 upgrade, which calls for replacement of the restrooms in the park, new playground equipment, two new pavilions and more.
Ogden will get $192,217 for improvements to Grandview Park at 3815 Jackson Ave. The city will pitch in the balance for the $390,191 project, which calls for updated playground equipment, a handicap-accessible walkway and more.
Dumke Arts Plaza: Ogden will get $550,000 to help with creation of the planned $8.3 million Dumke Arts Plaza at 445 25th St. near The Monarch arts building, part of a broader city initiative to create an arts district. That's the largest single grant this cycle and comes on top of another RAMP grant of $450,00 previously provided for the project. The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was Friday, Feb. 26.
Hooper North Park: The city of Hooper will get $239,875 to help with improvements to North Park at 5580 West 4600 South in the city. The city will cover the balance of the $635,924 project.
Plans call for the the addition of four pickleball courts, two basketball courts with six hoops and expansion of the park's parking area. RAMP grant money was used last year to build a new restroom area and pavilion.
As is, the area is home to the Hooper Civic Center, the seat of municipal operations, and the open land has been used largely for soccer and baseball. The two baseball diamonds and space for two soccer fields will remain after the upgrades, according to Sheri Bingham, Hooper's community events coordinator.
"With the increase of residents in Hooper, expanded physical activities are always in demand. Expansion of activities at Hooper North Park is one of the highest priorities for parks and recreation," reads Hooper's application for grant money.
Area pickleball courts are regularly full and the new courts in Hooper "would welcome players from all of Weber County and surrounding areas," reads the grant application.
Those improvements won't necessarily end the work at the park. "We really would like to do a walking track around it," said Bingham, also noting talk of adding some sort of splash pad as well.
Club Heights Park: The city of South Ogden will get $450,563 for the second phase of upgrades to Club Heights Park at 4150 S. Palmer Drive. South Ogden will cover the balance of the second phase's total project cost, $684,713.
The first phase of the improvements, still to be completed, have a price tag of $858,714, making for a $1.54 million project in all.
Club Heights is a smaller neighborhood park in South Ogden, abutting the west side of Ogden Golf and Country Club. Plans, focused on the upper section of the park, call for the addition of playgrounds, a water feature, a climbing boulder and more. A new trail will connect to the lower park area, where a dog park and baseball diamond are located.
South Ogden City Manager Matt Dixon expects the work to be finished by the fall.
The other grants approved Tuesday are smaller, around $5,000 and up, for a broad range of programs.