OGDEN — Residents of Northern Utah's two largest cities, Ogden and Layton, will have a chance to hear from the mayoral hopefuls in each locale next week.
Weber State University's Olene Walker Institute of Politics and Public Service is hosting mayoral debates in each city ahead of Nov. 5 elections.
The debate between Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell and challenger Angel Castillo is set for Monday and starts at 7 p.m. It'll be held at Lindquist Hall, room 101, on the Weber State campus, 1299 Edvalson St.
The debate between Layton mayoral hopefuls Joy Petro and Joyce Brown, both currently on the Layton City Council, is set for Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. It will be held at Layton City Council chambers at Layton City Hall, 437 N. Wasatch Drive.
Caldwell and Castillo were the top two vote-getters among the field of four hopefuls in the August primary, landing them on the November ballot. Caldwell garnered 44.3% of the vote to 28.9% for Castillo.
Likewise, Petro and Brown topped the list of candidates in the field of five in the August mayoral primary in Layton. Petro garnered 28.2% of the vote to 26.9% for Brown.
Scott Freitag, appointed last year to serve as Layton mayor through 2019, is running for the Layton City Council this cycle. He replaced Bob Stevenson, the former mayor who left the post after winning election last year to the Davis County Commission. The winner in the Petro-Brown contest will serve the last two years of the term originally won by Stevenson.