OGDEN — City leaders had a pretty solid grasp of the problems and potential problems at the Swift building in west Ogden when they agreed in 2017 to buy it for $400,000.
They realized they’d potentially be facing perhaps $1.7 million in environmental remediation costs and $500,000 more to demolish the building. That’s on top of the $400,000 payment for the dilapidated building, a former meatpacking plant later acquired by Utah-Smith, controlled for most of its existence by Bert Smith, founder of local retailer Smith and Edwards Co.
Still, spurred by a sense of urgency to get rid of the massive quantity of chemicals, hazardous materials and more inside, and worried the building posed a public threat, Ogden leaders voted to buy it. “We do not want to leave (cleanup) to someone who may or may not do it well,” Brandon Cooper, deputy director of community and economic development for Ogden, said at the time.
Moreover, Cooper said Tuesday, reflecting on the deal, there were few other feasible options for the city. Though officials had a fairly solid inkling of the problems in the building, on the eastern bank of the Weber River and the west side of the 24th Street viaduct, the city had no regulatory authority to condemn the structure.
Citing Utah-Smith for a code violation, if possible, would potentially have had mixed results, he said. Other firms in similar circumstances, he said, have ignored citations or gone to court to fight them, leading to drawn-out battles.
“The urgency was really incumbent on us,” Cooper said.
Likewise, leaving it to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to work with Utah-Smith to clean the building could have led to mixed results. In other instances, the EPA has had to wage 20-year battles, sometimes in court, to prod property owners into action, noted Mark Johnson, the chief administrative officer for Ogden.
Maybe the city could have taken legal action, he said, “but then it’s tied up in court for how long?”
Thus, the Ogden City Council, acting as the Ogden Redevelopment Agency, voted unanimously on Aug. 22, 2017 to buy the Swift structure — regarded as an eyesore marring the 24th Street gateway to the downtown area — and to take on cleanup responsibilities. The building’s future had been the focus of on-and-off debate, a key prong in the push to revitalize the area of west Ogden stretching from the Swift building to the Ogden Business Exchange, an industrial zone taking shape on the west bank of the Weber River. Plans call for razing the Swift building, reducing blight and creating space for some other sort of industrial or commercial development.
Then the EPA stepped in, brought in by the city after it acquired the building, to help with cleanup. That’s when the array of problems inside the Swift building came into sharper focus, dredging up the history behind the city’s purchase of the property. The EPA launched its efforts on March 29 and it’s expected to finish the bulk of the cleanup in August.
The building housed around 80,000 containers, big and small, holding an array of substances, including some toxic and flammable chemicals and compounds, EPA officials think. Many come from the U.S. Department of Defense, apparently acquired by Bert Smith when buying lots of surplus military goods presumably meant for Smith and Edwards, EPA officials suspect. Whatever the source, it’s been intense work, sorting through the massive clutter inside the five-story, 145,000-square-foot structure, inventorying the waste and figuring out how to safely dispose of it.
A ONE-SIDED DEAL?
That the city would pay $400,000 for a rundown building and, on top of that, take on the responsibility for an estimated $1.7 million cleanup effort may come across as a one-sided deal, beneficial chiefly to the seller. The $400,000 price tag, though, had been negotiated down from $1.09 million, after city officials went on site in May 2017 and learned of the problems inside the building.
Moreover, Johnson said, the Utah-Smith negotiators probably wouldn’t have agreed to a deal unless they gained something. With the passing of Bert Smith, whose death in 2016 preceded negotiations to sell, he’s “not sure they really knew what was in there,” Johnson said.
What’s more, Cooper noted, one valuation of the property came in at $1.5 million, based, perhaps, on its development potential. Utah-Smith representatives, he continued, could have viewed the $400,000 sale price as a deep discount.
Bert Smith, though, is “the person with knowledge regarding the prior use and condition” of the property, reads the purchase contract between Ogden and Utah-Smith, and now he’s dead, unable to weigh in on the sale. Utah-Smith is now headed by Smith’s widow, Kathryn Ann Smith. Indeed, Craig Smith, Bert Smith’s grandson and president of Smith and Edwards, professed little knowledge about the property or the transaction, emphasizing that the only connection between the retailer and Utah-Smith was his grandfather’s stake in each.
However, more germane than details of the transaction, in Johnson’s view, is neutralizing what city leaders see as a threat to public health — the abandoned old building on the bank of the Weber River containing a long list of hazardous substances.
The city agreed to a provision in the deal with Utah-Smith assuming any liability the company may have for environmental problems connected to the Swift building. Cooper holds out hope, though, that when the EPA finishes its work and tries to pinpoint responsibility, Utah-Smith won’t be completely off the hook. The EPA is covering the cleanup costs, at least initially, but later will double back and try to recoup costs from the parties it deems responsible for the mess.
His understanding, Cooper said, “is that no agreement that we enter into with a third party can absolve that party” from responsibility. Likewise, funds for the cleanup, Cooper thinks, could also come from the Department of Defense and/or a chemical maker that at one time used the building for storage.
Johnson, though, isn’t holding out hope. As cleanup continues, he said, the city just doesn’t know who may or may not be held accountable when all is said and done.