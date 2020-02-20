OGDEN — The Main Branch library in Ogden received another accolade.
The library, focus of a major overhaul that finished in 2018, was singled out along with nine other libraries across the country as a New Landmark library for 2019 by the Library Journal, a trade publication. "These paradigm-shifting public libraries are designed around their communities’ changing needs," reads the Library Journal introduction to the list of 10 facilities.
Six libraries scattered around the United States were declared winners while the Ogden library, one of five facilities in the Weber County Library System, received an honorable mention along with three other libraries. The Main Branch library, located at 2464 Jefferson Ave., received a spot last year on the National Register of Historic Places.
Originally completed in 1968, the monolithic Main Branch facility was built in the new formalism style, which incorporates classical building elements like symmetry and large scale. Its exterior is characterized by large columns and an overhanging roof with an upward curve.
Weber County officials undertaking the overhaul of the Ogden library "sought to meet contemporary needs and provide significant structural updates while preserving its historic significance," said the Library Journal. The Ogden library overhaul, originally priced at $16.8 million, was part of a broader $45 million series of improvements across the Weber County Library System.
The six winners and four honorable mention recipients, announced last December, came from a pool of 35 submissions. They stand out "as landmarks for others to use as (a) benchmark," the Library Journal said.
The winning libraries are in Tulsa, Oklahoma; San Mateo County, California; New Haven, Connecticut; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; King County, Washington; and Henrico County, Virginia. Aside from Ogden, the other libraries getting honorable mention are in Wichita, Kansas; Dayton, Ohio; and Union County, South Carolina.