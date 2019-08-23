OGDEN — The Ogden City administration wants to amend their 2020 budget to buy two key properties inside of a multimillion redevelopment area.
The Ogden City Council will hold a public hearing before considering the plan, which would increase the city’s recently approved budget by $1.07 million. The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Ogden Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd.
Brandon Cooper, Ogden Deputy Director of Community and Economic Development, said the proposed budget amendment recognizes a $729,000 loan from Goldenwest Credit Union and $345,325 in new Business Depot Ogden lease revenues. Cooper said the administration wants to use that money to purchase the old St. Anne’s Center and the Western Ice House building, both located on the corner of Wall and Binford avenues.
The pair of properties will cost the city $807,000, Cooper said, with the remaining money going toward closing costs, debt service on the loan and the $200,000 demolition of both buildings.
The properties sit inside the city’s Continental Community Reinvestment Area.
The CRA is located inside a six-block area between Wall Avenue and Washington Boulevard and 25th and 27th streets. The city will use tax incentives to help fund a host of redevelopment projects there, including vacant building removal, development of new housing units, public infrastructure improvements and the renovation of existing buildings.
Key projects associated with the CRA include the construction of single-family and multi-family units, consolidation of parking and the redevelopment of portions of the municipal block. Project expenditures for the CRA could total as much as $236.2 million.
The plan includes the redevelopment of the old Hostess factory site just west of the municipal building. The factory was demolished last year and it’s planned that the site be used for a large-scale, mixed-use development that would stretch between Lincoln and Grant avenues — from 26th Street to the alley immediately behind businesses on the south side of 25th Street.
That particular development would include space for condos, rental units and office buildings.