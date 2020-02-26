OGDEN — A small parking lot and vacant piece of land west of Ogden Eccles Conference Center in the city center could become central in the possible expansion of the Weber County-owned facility.
Either way, the city of Ogden, owner of a large part of the land at the center of the planning, is hoping to develop the property, located behind the conference center.
"We are in the predevelopment stage now, analyzing the site and working out the development plan with the county and developer/land owner," Brandon Cooper, deputy director of community and economic development for Ogden, said.
The land in question is spread across three parcels, including a vacant 0.13-acre city-owned section at 2438 Grant Ave. and another 0.4-acre city-owned section east of that at 2423 Kiesel Ave., now used for parking. A decorative arch made from scrap metal from the building that previously stood there fronts 2423 Kiesel Ave., while the third parcel, 0.41-acre piece of land owned by Lotus Hurst, sits to the south at 2439 Kiesel Ave.
Lotus, Cooper said, is a "preferred developer" in the plans and also owns two other adjacent buildings.
Weber County got involved back in 2014, entering into an agreement with the city that called for development of the land, or part of it, into a "standard parking terrace" with 320 parking stalls. That deal, which called on $1.1 million in county funding, expired in 2018, though, and now county leaders are potentially thinking more grandly.
County Commissioner Gage Froerer said the county hopes to select a consultant next month that will analyze how the Eccles Conference Center is currently being used, with an eye to possible expansion. One of the focuses will be investigation of possible new market niches for the facility and possible use of the land off Kiesel Avenue to expand conference center offerings. Currently, the conference center, which opened in 1997, hosts meetings, conventions and trade shows for crowds of up to 1,500, according to its website.
Aside from potential for new conference center space, Cooper says the land could be used for retail, office or commercial development or for parking.
Kiesel Avenue at the location is narrow and dark, in the shadow of the Hampton Inn and Suites building, Eccles and the MarketStar building, which all front Washington Boulevard. The arch in front of 2423 Kiesel Ave., though, adds a distinctive flourish. "We wanted to preserve some of its history, so we built an arch. We hope to incorporate it into the final design scheme," Cooper said.
The property at 2438 Grant Ave. sits south of Wasatch Roasting Co.
The county and the city are mulling extension of the expired accord originally reached in 2014 to continue with their joint efforts to develop the land.