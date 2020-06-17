OGDEN — Ogden City is now taking public input on a comprehensive plan that will guide development downtown for decades to come.
Brandon Cooper, Ogden’s deputy director of Community and Economic Development, said the city will accept public comment on its “Make Ogden” plan beginning now through the middle of July. Cooper said the full plan is available for review, along with the opportunity to comment on it, at makeogden.com, ogdencity.com and in a hard copy form at the Ogden Municipal Building, 2549 Washington Blvd.
The Make Ogden endeavor will result in a complete overhaul of the city’s current community plan for the Central Business District and will be used as a blueprint for growth and expansion in Ogden’s downtown area for at least 25 years, Cooper said.
If adopted, the plan would be an element of Ogden’s General Plan, which provides a framework and common vision for all future development in Ogden. Adopted in 2000, the General Plan includes guidelines and policy statements for things like facilities, community identity, economic development, environmental resources, housing, land use, neighborhoods, open space and transportation. Make Ogden is like a miniature version of the General Plan, focusing the same principles on a smaller section of the city. Ogden’s Central Business District includes all land from 20th to 27th streets between Wall and Adams avenues. The CBD Master Plan hasn’t been updated in more than a decade.
The city has spent the past 18 months working with Denver-based landscape architecture, urban design and planning firm Design Workshop to develop the plan.
Design Workshop’s Robb Berg said nearly 5,000 new housing units, 7,000 new jobs, 1,000 new hotel rooms and 4,500 new parking stalls are included in the plan. Those items would be implemented incrementally in four different phases through 2045.
According to city council documents, the plan calls for the heavy use of infrastructure already in place downtown to help achieve the development goals. As the former home of the nation’s largest passenger rail centers, Ogden’s transition from an industrial, rail-driven economy has left many vacant or underutilized properties inside the city’s core.
Specific projects in the plan include a redevelopment of the Union Station campus along Wall Avenue, “infilling” vacant parcels on Historic 25th Street and building residential housing on Electric Alley behind Historic 25th Street, as well as vacant building removal, new housing units, public infrastructure improvements and the renovation of existing buildings all within a six-block area between Wall Avenue and Washington Boulevard from 25th to 27th streets.
Berg said the planning team is eager to hear from Ogden residents.
“I would say the train is moving and it’s time to get on board,” he said.
After the public comment period ends, the Ogden City Council is expected to make a final determination on the plan in August.