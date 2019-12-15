Ogden man, 20 years out of Mexico, seeks 'more of a voice' now as U.S. citizen

SALT LAKE CITY — Twenty years after leaving Mexico for the United States, 17 years after marrying and nine years after getting U.S. residency, a green card, Miguel Altamirano finds himself in new circumstances.
On Monday, the Ogden transplant lifted his right hand along with 37 others and took the oath to become a U.S. citizen at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Salt Lake City. Now he’s on a new mission.
“I’m going to fill out my application to vote in the next election to have more of a voice,” he said. “I love being here in the United States. I want to vote. I want to help others become citizens so they have a voice.”
Altamirano, a construction worker originally from a small town in the Mexican state of Tlaxcala, entered the United States illegally in 1999, crossing on foot through the desert into Arizona. He gained legal residency after marrying Frances Altamirano, an American whose grandparents immigrated to the United States from Mexico. Through her, he applied for citizenship, and now, newly naturalized, he’s on the cusp of something totally new.
“He came a long way and I couldn’t be prouder,” Frances Altamirano said after Monday’s ceremony, milling around the USCIS room where the 38 immigrants hailing from 20 countries took the oath. She works in production for an Ogden-area nutritional supplement company.
Call it a dream realized. This country, Miguel Altamirano maintains, is where he belongs. Wife Frances, his four U.S.-born kids, including a stepson and two kids still attending Ogden High School, are here. It’s a safer, more secure place, with jobs and a justice system that works for everybody, not just the wealthy and connected, as is the case in Mexico. “In Mexico, those who have money have a voice and those who don’t have a voice don’t have anything,” he said.
But it goes deeper, as underscored by the mixed sentiments Altamirano feels when he travels to Mexico to see cousins and other relatives still there. He usually goes by himself. His wife, he said, worries about violence while his kids, who were born in the United States and don’t speak Spanish, don’t seem interested.
“When I go to Mexico, I’m happy to see my family. But in two, three days, I want to return. I feel more comfortable here,” said Altamirano, 45. “My heart is more in America than Mexico.”
‘CONTRIBUTE TO THE COUNTRY’
Altamirano, orphaned at the age of 14 following the death of his father (his mother had died a year earlier), came to the United States looking for a better life like many, if not most, immigrants. There, his older sister was helping raise him, Frances Altamirano said, but she had her own kids and her own worries. Plus, there were jobs to be had here, good pay and a semblance of stability. You could earn in one day here what it took a week to earn in Mexico.
Indeed, he’s a working man — construction and some restaurant work over the years, mainly — and that’s where his focus has been. Though the immigration debate has pushed many in the immigrant community and their advocates to protest and clamor for reform, Altamirano, while sympathetic, isn’t among them. Work and surviving are the priorities.
“I never did anything bad,” he said.
He thinks immigrants who come here have an obligation — moral and legal — to pay taxes, to support the U.S. system that enables them to get ahead. He frowns on immigrants who send all the money they earn to their home countries, doesn’t have much sympathy for immigrants who come here and loaf, especially in light of the jobs to be had. But he figures the vast majority come here and put their nose to the grindstone.
At the same time, perhaps not surprisingly, he thinks President Donald Trump’s derisive talk of immigrants doesn’t hit the mark. He doesn’t get heated, he’s not a rabble-rouser, he just thinks the president has it wrong with immigrants. “I don’t think they’re damaging the country,” Altamirano said.
On the contrary, in his mind, if you work hard, pay your taxes, contribute to the country and stay honest, you can earn a place in the United States. You should be able to earn a place, anyway. He never felt he had to hide in the shadows and he counsels undocumented immigrants who don’t have a means to legalize their status — there are many — to work hard, keep clean. Immigration laws may change in five years, and if they do to the benefit of undocumented immigrants and you can show you were responsible, worked and paid taxes, he thinks you have more leverage to make the case for legal status.
“If you want to stay, you should always contribute to the country,” he said.
U.S.-born daughter Aliya Altamirano, an Ogden High School 10th grader, echoes that, citing the example of undocumented friends and acquaintances in her age set.
“They came here to live a better life with their family and work hard,” she said. “They work hard in schools. They take care of their little siblings.”
‘NEVER GIVE UP’
Miguel Altamirano dragged his feet before finally filling out the papers to start the process to become a citizen. In fact, his wife registered him in a citizenship class offered at the Weber Library System Main Library in Ogden without him knowing to prod the process forward.
“He just kept saying he didn’t know where to go to get the paperwork,” said Frances Altamirano.
He took to the classes, polishing his English and learning the basics of U.S. history and the U.S. political system. “We watched him study so hard, not just in the class but on his own time,” said Tom Greenleigh, who served as one of his volunteer instructors in the citizenship class and was on hand for his naturalization ceremony in Salt Lake City.
League of Women Voters of Salt Lake representatives also attended Monday’s citizenship ceremony, handing out voter registration forms to Altamirano and the others becoming citizens. “Don’t let anyone tell you your vote does not count,” said one of the volunteers. Altamirano started filling out his form as he waited for the ceremony to start. “I’m going to be ready,” he said.
Afterward, he said the lesson in all of it — coming to the United States, focusing on work, trusting in the system, steering clear of trouble — is that faith and perseverance pay off. “Never give up,” he said.
For his wife, though, her husband becoming a citizen isn’t necessarily about some high-minded ideal. It’s about him solidifying his presence here, carving a definitive place in the United States, not being subject to uncertainty as an immigrant, even a legal one, given the intense sentiments the topic generates in the country.
As a citizen, she’s more secure he’s not going anywhere. “He’s here,” she said.