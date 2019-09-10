OGDEN — Ogden’s two mayoral hopefuls plan to meet in a candidate forum on Friday.
The forum goes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will be held at Marquardt Park on the city’s East Bench, 3240 Taylor Ave.
Dustin Chapman of Ogden Education, a grassroots education advocacy group, will moderate. Ten questions will be taken from the audience.
Mayor Mike Caldwell seeks his third term office while Angel Castillo, a member of the Ogden Planning Commission, is challenging him. They were the top two vote-getters in the four-way Aug. 13 primary, with Caldwell getting 44.7% of the vote and Castillo getting 28.3%.
The two face off in the Nov. 5 election. Other mayoral and city council posts from other cities across Weber County will also be up for grabs.