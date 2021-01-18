OGDEN — More than 50 years after his assassination, the message sounded by Martin Luther King Jr., the late civil rights leader, holds true, says Schqueta Morning.
"We just want to be treated like everybody else. Nothing extra, just equality," she said.
Likewise, Betty Sawyer, president of the Ogden branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said the issues that gave rise to the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s remain. "We just can't pretend racism doesn't exist. It does," she said.
Morning, Sawyer and a few dozen more gathered Monday morning in Ogden to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, touting his message of nonviolent protest and saying efforts to secure civil rights for all continue, 52-plus years after his assassination on April 4, 1968. "I really hope that people will come to an understanding of what Dr. King stood for. He wanted peace for everyone, every nationality, race, creed," said Fred King, another participant.
As part of the local activities organized by the Ogden NAACP, participants joined in a caravan in their cars around Ogden. In years past, supporters here have marched in the streets to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but the COVID-19 pandemic spurred organizers to forego that in favor of a more socially-distanced activity. Around 25 cars took part in the caravan, some decked out with messages on brightly colored signs, and an Ogden Police Department contingent led the procession around the city.
Natalie Anderton of Morgan took part, bringing her son and several nieces and nephews. They decorated Anderton's car windows with messages reading "Antiracist on Board," "Make American Not Hate Again" and more.
"I'm trying to teach my kids what it means to be an anti-racist," Anderton said. That, she said, means trying to understand what it might be like to face racism and recognizing "my white privilege."
Doug Stephens, a member of the Ogden City Council, was also there. King "advocated for unity and working together and I think that's very important in this day and age," he said.
UPBEAT, PEACEFUL
This year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities come in the wake of demonstrating here and across the country last summer stemming from the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer who had kneeled on his neck. They also came less than two weeks after violent protests at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.
Sawyer referenced the Washington, D.C., protests, saying if anyone has grounds to protest and complain, it's African-Americans and people of color. The tone Monday, though, remained upbeat and activities unfolded peacefully.
"Our whole history is that as the oppressed. Yet we can stand together in peace," Sawyer said.
Similarly, Nailah, another participant and Ogden NAACP member who only gave her first name, sounded a message of peace and love. What's more, she said the George Floyd protests don't necessarily mark a new phase in the civil rights movement, but its continuation and evolution.
"I think love conquers fear and I think that's what we need right now in uncertain times," she said.
At any rate, Morning said efforts to counter racism need to continue and they need to involve a broad cross-section of people.
"We've come a little bit, but we still have some ways to go," she said. "It's going to take more than just the Black people to make this go away. It's going to take all people."
Also as part of Monday's activities, a group of younger African-Americans, most of them college students, took part in a roundtable discussion on the future of the civil rights movement.