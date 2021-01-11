OGDEN — The local leader of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and an Ogden business operator round out the list of hopefuls seeking the District 10 seat in the Utah House.
Eight in all seek the vacancy prompted by the Dec. 30 death of Utah Rep. Lou Shurtliff. The Standard-Examiner previously provided information on six of the contenders, and Betty Sawyer and Michael Blodgett, who didn't immediately respond to queries last week seeking comment on their candidacies, round out the list.
Kenn Stremme filed to run for the District 10 seat as well but said Monday that he's withdrawn his candidacy.
Here's more on Sawyer and Blodgett, who spoke with the Standard-Examiner on Monday:
Betty Sawyer: Sawyer, 67, serves as community engagement coordinator in access and diversity for Weber State University. She's also president of the Ogden board of the NAACP.
She previously ran unsuccessfully for the Utah House, the Utah Senate and the board of the Ogden School District. She's done a lot of grassroots work in the Ogden community, and serving in an elective post has been a dream for her because it would offer the possibility of working more directly in crafting of policy.
"Working in policy is critical to the work we do," Sawyer said.
Key issues in her view are dealing with economic, cultural and other fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sawyer also touts the need for "community-focused law enforcement." She and other advocates for police reform have been involved in talks with Ogden police reps about changing policing policies, notably in the wake of the death last May of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
Michael Blodgett: Blodgett, 41, runs an Ogden printing business with his siblings, Stone Mountain Press. He calls himself "a proud Democrat" and a "proud Ogdendite" and this is his first bid for public office.
"I will pledge to give teachers statewide all the support they need, for sure," said Blodgett, whose parents worked in the public school system.
Addressing mental health issues, too, is a priority, as is protecting the environment. "The environment is huge for me. Public lands, I believe, should stay public," he said, voicing concern with the notion of letting the private sector exploit such land.
The other hopefuls for the District 10 spot are Kristin Wojciechowski, Alan Clark, Valerie Herzog, Dan Reeves, Mike Stevens and Rosemary Lesser. The 37 Democratic Party delegates serving District 10 will pick the replacement, subject to formal appointment by Gov. Spencer Cox, at a special election on Saturday. A candidate forum with the eight hopefuls, sponsored by the Utah Democratic Party, is set for Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and will be streamed on the party Facebook page, facebook.com/utahdemocrats.
Meantime, District 10 Democrats are hosting a drive to collect food donations for subsequent distribution to kids in Shurtliff's honor. The event is set for Jan. 18 at Browning Park in Ogden, 4965 S. 1500 East, and will go from 1-3 p.m. It's a National Day of Service event, coming on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in conjunction with the Presidential Inaugural Committee. Organizers are seeking volunteers to help prepare the food packages and donations.
Those interested in helping out may register online at mobilize.us/nationaldayofservice/event/368557.