OGDEN — The official headcount across the country launches in March and officials are taking steps to get the word out in Ogden and across Weber County to assure broad participation.
At stake is the federal funding funneled this way, the setting of political districts and more. “It’s the only chance every 10 years to say, ‘I count,’” said Ali Omran, a U.S. Census Bureau specialist who took part in a panel discussion on the issue hosted by the Weber Historical Society.
Though planning is well underway, the counting per the decennial Census Bureau population survey starts March 12. That’s when you’ll be able to fill out online population forms, the first time the count can be filled electronically. More traditional paper forms will also be mailed to households for those who want to handle it that way. The surveys, to be based on household populations as of April 1, may also be completed via phone, with details to be mailed to each household in March explaining the process.
Ogden’s central core has been identified by Census Bureau officials as a potentially hard-to-survey area, and city officials are planning outreach efforts to educate city residents on the import of participating. Some $675 billion in federal funding per year is distributed around the country based in part on population figures coming from the Census Bureau count, underscoring for officials the importance in making sure everyone participates.
“We just want to make sure the city, the state is getting all the funds they need for the number of people we have,” said Brandee Johnson, the city treasurer and part of the team working to get the word out.
The city is partnering via what’s dubbed a Complete Count Committee with the Ogden School District, Weber State University, Ogden-Weber Technical College, businesses and other entities to get the word out. Committee reps will take part in community activities to spread information about the count, among other initiatives, Johnson said. If certain areas of Ogden are determined to be unresponsive, special initiatives may be launched in those neighborhoods to encourage participation.
Census figures are used in determining the boundaries of U.S. House districts as well as Utah House and Utah Senate districts. While Utah probably isn’t in line to get another seat in the U.S. House, Mallory Bateman, an analyst at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, said Colorado and Texas might have grown enough to get more congressmen. California might lose.
Inside Utah, meanwhile, there could be some shifting of political boundaries, according to Bateman, who took part in the Weber Historical Society discussion, held Jan. 13 at Weber State University. Population growth within Utah, she said, has been especially heavy in Utah County.
The Census Bureau form asks how many people live in each household and the gender, age and race of each person. It also asks whether respondents are Hispanic.
“The 2020 census will paint our future with numbers. It’s a record of our history,” Ali said.
Weber County had a population of 231,833 as of 2010 and that reached an estimated 253,455 as of 2019, according to figures from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. Ogden had a population of 82,825 as of 2010 and that increased to 87,325 as of 2018, the last year an estimate was available. Utah’s overall population was 2.76 million as of 2010 and an estimated 3.2 million in 2019.