OGDEN — Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt will be the featured guest at a planned town hall meeting Thursday on race.
The gathering, part of a series of talks on race dating to mid-2016, goes from 6:30-8 p.m. and will be held at the Main Branch library in Ogden at 2464 Jefferson Ave. Watt is the only scheduled guest.
Adrienne Andrews, assistant vice president of diversity and chief diversity officer at Weber State University, said organizers hope to be able to ask Watt about the training officers receive on cultural matters and deescalation training, among other things. They also hope to query him about police efforts to foster good ties with the community and recruitment of officers of color.
Issues related to race can be delicate "because we don't talk about it nearly enough," said Andrews. Thursday's meeting and others in the series aim to promote discussion on the topic.
The series has been organized by Andrews, Good Company Theater Co-Director Alicia Washington and Monica Hall, pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Ogden, though she's now on sabbatical. Weber State is a partner in the series.