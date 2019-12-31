OGDEN — Ogden is nearly 170 years old and for the most part, built out.
And while the city's eclectic history was highlighted nationally in 2019, large-scale new development and determining plans for some aging infrastructure were major themes in city government circles this year. Here are the top five stories from Ogden City and the Ogden City Council in 2019.
In November, Mike Caldwell was elected to serve a third term as Ogden City mayor.
Caldwell was first elected mayor in 2012 and was reelected in 2016. His latest victory, over Ogden Planning Commissioner Angel Castillo, will carry his stint at the top of Ogden City through 2024.
During the campaign, the mayor said economic development has been at the forefront of his agenda for much of his tenure, an effort that will continue with his reelection. The mayor hopes to see the Ogden Bus Rapid Transit project through, as well as several city-initiated redevelopment sites in places like west Ogden and on the city municipal block; all are top are issues the city is poised to tackle.
Caldwell has also spoke of the need to retain veteran members of the city’s police and fire departments, an issue that still plagues the city despite a series of recent pay hikes to the departments, which were funded by tax increases.
Catastrophic cracks were first discovered in the Marshall White Center pool in 2018, but the issue of fixing the pool — and more broadly, upgrading the community center or even building a new one — was a hot topic at Ogden City Council meetings in 2019.
The pool has been closed for nearly two years now and initial cost estimates to renovate it are between $1.9 million and $2.7 million, according to council documents.
The city hasn’t ruled out any repair or replacement scenario, but is also exploring the possibility of bringing a totally new indoor recreation center to Ogden. Officials said that alternative must be fully explored before sinking what could be almost $3 million into fixing the Marshall White pool.
The city engaged in discussions with the Young Men’s Christian Association — more commonly known as the YMCA, or simply “The Y” — about opening a Northern Utah recreational facility in Ogden. Earlier this year, members of the city and council and administration took a trip to Denver, touring five different YMCA facilities. Prior to that tour, city officials also visited YMCA facilities in Boise, Idaho.
The organization operates programs out of several Weber and Davis county elementary, junior high and high schools and at Weber State University, but as of yet, has no independent, dedicated athletic facilities in the region.
In one form or another, a transit connection between downtown Ogden and Weber State University has been discussed inside the city since the mid-2000s. But in 2019, several important milestones were hit that will likely result in a new Bus Rapid Transit system in Junction City.
The Utah Transit Authority's BRT project would provide a fixed transit connection between Ogden’s Central Business District, Weber State University and the McKay-Dee Hospital. The service would originate at the Ogden UTA transit center at 2350 Wall Ave., head east on 23rd Street to Washington Boulevard, go south along Washington Boulevard to 25th Street, turn east along 25th Street to Harrison Boulevard, then south to WSU and a planned transit center at the Dee Events Center.
McKay-Dee would be the final stop on the line.
UTA is seeking a Federal Transit Administration Small Starts grant, which would fund about 65% of the total cost of the project. The preliminary cost and construction schedule is required to be submitted before that grant can be awarded. The agency hopes to have the contractor selected and the subsequent cost estimate in place by spring of 2020. To date, the project is valued anywhere from $60 million to $80 million.
The Ogden project would require the acquisition of about 1 acre of right-of-way to build bus-only lanes on Harrison Boulevard from 31st Street to the WSU campus. Carriage Cleaners, which is located at 3205 S. Harrison Blvd., will need to be acquired, demolished and relocated in order to build the lane. A nearby 7-Eleven, which is located at 3195 S. Harrison Blvd., would lose its sign and gas pumps, likely rendering the business unviable. Closer to WSU, a home at 1341 Country Hills Drive will need to be removed as part of the project.
If the federal money is secured, construction on the BRT system would likely begin in late 2020, with the line finished by 2023.
UTA anticipates 3,300 riders on the first day of service, with ridership increasing as time goes on. Once installed, the service would cost $1.7 million annually for maintenance and operation.
In January, the Ogden City Council approved a plan to complete a total overhaul of a large section of downtown near the city’s municipal block.
The council adopted the budget and project plan for the Continental Community Reinvestment Area, as well as agreements with local taxing entities that will help fund the $236 million endeavor.
The CRA, which is located in the city’s Central Business District in the six-block area between Wall Avenue and Washington Boulevard from 25th to 27th street, will use tax increment dollars to help fund several redevelopment measures there including vacant building removal, the development of new housing units, public infrastructure improvements and the renovation of existing buildings.
As part of the plan, tax increment will be collected from Weber County, Ogden City and the school district at a rate of 90% for up to 22 years, or until certain dollar thresholds are met. The CRA asks for a maximum contribution of $7.1 million from the county, $7.8 million from the city and $20.1 million from the school district.
Key projects in the plan include the redevelopment of the old Hostess factory, the creation of two new town squares, hundreds of apartment units, new public parking, office space and other amenities.
1. Transcontinental railroad that united the country and changed the world, celebrated at Ogden festival
Celebrations tied to the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad took place all over the state and were organized by dozens of local and national organizations, but Ogden was the epicenter.
On May 9, thousands gathered near the south end of Ogden’s Union Station as Union Pacific hosted a celebration marking the railroad sesquicentennial, a day ahead of the official 150th celebration at Promontory Summit in Box Elder County — the site where the last Golden Spike was originally driven into place, completing the nearly 2,000 mile transcontinental rail line.
The ceremony in Ogden featured the rail company’s iconic steam locomotives: Living Legend No. 844 and Big Boy No. 4014. The two locomotives met, recreating the historic image taken at Promontory Summit on May 10, 1869 when the line was finished.
After the steam meet, remarks were made by UP chairman, president and CEO Lance Fritz, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and Utah Congressman Rob Bishop. The trio was joined by Margaret Yee and Sandy Dodge as they drove a ceremonial spike. Yee’s ancestors were among thousands of Chinese immigrants who built the railroad for Central Pacific. Dodge is a descendant of Gen. Grenville Dodge, Civil War veteran and UP’s chief engineer during construction.
Ogden also held a three-day Heritage Festival at the Union Station and on Historic 25th Street between Wall and Grant avenues, featuring historic presentations, live music, performances, vendors, community activities and more.
Ogden Arts, Culture and Events manager Christy McBride said a local organizing group, which included Ogden City, Visit Ogden and the Ogden Downtown Alliance, worked to prepare for the sesquicentennial for more than a year.
Several local officials said the event was the biggest thing to come to Ogden since the 2002 Olympics.