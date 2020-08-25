OGDEN — Despite worries about what COVID-19 could do to the economy, sales tax revenues for the final quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 were better than anticipated, Ogden City officials say.
And while the outlook for the next year is far from certain, members of the City Council say they'll keep a keen eye on Ogden's budget situation, hopeful they'll be able to kick some money toward city employees.
The city's fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30 and the council approved Ogden's FY 2021 budget in late June. While sales tax numbers from the first two months of the current fiscal year aren't yet available, Ogden Comptroller Lisa Stout said the city will likely surpass sales tax totals that were estimated for FY 2020 — numbers that were crunched long before the novel coronavirus emerged.
"We actually have done better than we anticipated during the last few months of the (fiscal) year," Stout said. "But I don't know if that will continue. I think with the unemployment rate ... and people being out of work for longer amounts of time, I think we are at a risk for seeing a decline in sales tax revenue."
Stout said Ogden received its last sales tax distribution for FY 2020 in July. The numbers have not been audited yet and, therefore, technically aren't official, but she said the city will likely receive about a half-million dollars more in sales tax revenue then was anticipated when officials crafted the FY 2020 budget. According to budget documents, the city budgeted for $18,811,125 in sales tax, but will receive $19,389,704 — a $578,579 positive difference.
Overall, the city is about $5.6 million ahead of what was budgeted last year.
Broadly speaking, Stout said, certain sectors of the economy have done better than normal during the pandemic, which has likely made up for losses in hard hit industries like food service.
"Just in general, I think you can drive past Home Depot and say, 'Wow, that parking lot has a lot of cars in it,'" she said. "We're in a good position going into 2021, if sales tax does start to show a major decline."
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell has said repeatedly that the FY 2021 budget was the most conservative of his eight-year tenure as mayor. Anticipated revenue loss due to the pandemic prevented the city from doling out customary merit and cost of living pay increases for city employees and step-pay increases for public safety personnel, but there were no staff cuts or any reduction in services.
The mayor also said the budget situation would be monitored constantly and shifted when necessary, as the pandemic continues. Stout said a city revenue committee meets monthly.
There are no council members on the committee, but Council Member Marcia White said the body would also be looking for regular updates as FY 2021 progresses.
"My whole reasoning for doing this process is to make sure that we are on track, and that we don't have to start limiting services, and if we do, we are on top of it, not behind it," White said.
Specifically, members of the council say employee pay would be a first priority if the city's fiscal situation turns out better than anticipated.
"If there are funds to be available, I would like to look at it very closely to look where we're at with our employees in the city," Council Member Doug Stephens said.
Council Member Ben Nadolski expressed similar thoughts.
"When we went through the process, we all recognized that we needed to be as conservative as necessary," Nadolski said. "But I also know there are continuing demands and opportunities in the community and we want to make sure we're not waiting too long or being overly conservative."