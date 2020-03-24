OGDEN — Turns out Nancy Blair, the sitting District 5 rep on the Ogden School Board, is running for the post again after all.
She was initially left off the list of school board candidates compiled by the Weber County Elections Office due to a technical issue, according to the office. The earlier, incomplete list was used in a Standard-Examiner article last week listing the varied candidates for office.
Blair subsequently reached out to the elections office on learning her name wasn't on the list and the mistake was corrected. She's seeking a second term, she said, and faces a challenge from Sue Ann Burton.
The District 5 seat is one of five Ogden School Board posts on the ballot this cycle. There are many more candidates for federal, state and county office as well.