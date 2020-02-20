OGDEN — A staffer in the office of U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop is seeking the Utah House seat representing southern Ogden and part of South Ogden.
Travis Campbell of Ogden, a Republican, is making his first bid for office in vying for the District 10 seat, now held by Democrat Lou Shurtliff. Noting the growing, evolving economy of the area, he said he would bring a “good, fresh perspective” to the House post.
“We must plan efficiently for the growing pains our state will experience. Coupling Utah’s young and bright workforce with a free market and a limited government is the best way to ensure our current needs are met and future generations will prosper,” Campbell said on his website. “We must attract high-quality jobs that will lend themselves to a changing economy and an increasing population.”
He touts the significance of Weber State University to the area, but also said he’d like to see emphasis put on the technical schools in the area and their role in helping area residents get the needed skills for work in the trades.
As a district liaison in Bishop’s Ogden field office, Campbell said he understands the governmental process and is acquainted with leaders from the federal, state, county and local levels. As part of his duties, Campbell helps constituents trying to navigate the federal system and also serves as a link between local leaders and happenings in Washington, D.C. He worked in carpentry and as an electrician’s apprentice before attending Weber State and, on graduating, taking the job in Bishop’s office.
Bishop isn’t seeking reelection to the U.S. House in elections this year, thus Campbell’s job with the U.S. representative will be coming to an end as of early 2021. He’s not sure what he’ll do, but said his focus for now is on the Utah House race. Shurtliff said she is seeking reelection to the District 10 seat and Lorraine Brown, a Republican who unsuccessfully vied for the seat last year, is also running.
Dealing with the stresses on the transportation system, air quality and more that come with growth and economic development is also big for Campbell.
“We are lucky to have a high quality of life here in Utah, low crime, a booming economy and access to unparalleled natural beauty. I will fight to maintain the quality of life we cherish while ensuring we remain business-friendly,” he said.
He also touted the importance of “limited government and local control,” gun rights and fiscal responsibility. “I believe we should have a balanced budget and, whenever possible, have Utah solve Utah problems rather than look to the federal government,” Campbell said.