SALT LAKE CITY — State officials have announced the 14 companies around the state awarded medical cannabis pharmacy licenses.
Included in the list from the Utah Department of Health is True North of Utah, a company that will operate medical cannabis pharmacies in Ogden and Logan, according to a press release from the UDOH.
True North of Utah will set up their Ogden location at 1148 Century Drive, according to the press release. The company will also open a location in Logan at 2359 North Main Street.
Another location on the list has yet to be determined. However, state officials say the pharmacy will be operated by Beehive's Own and will be located in either Box Elder, Morgan or Rich County.
Another medical cannabis pharmacy will be located at 724 W. 500 South in West Bountiful, and it will be operated by a company named Wholesome Therapy.
Though addresses were included in the UDOH press release, the department added that some companies had not yet purchased the buildings listed, and some exact locations were subject to change.
"The evaluation committee spent hundreds of hours evaluating applications from companies seeking a limited number of licenses," Richard Oborn, director of the Center for Medical Cannabis at the UDOH, said in a press release. "It was a highly competitive process and some qualified applicants will be left disappointed, but that is the nature of a highly competitive process."
Other medical cannabis pharmacies will be located in Salt Lake City, Park City, Vernal, Provo, Cedar City and St. George, among others.
According to the UDOH, eight of the locations could be open as early as March, and another six could be open as early as July.
Connor Boyack, president of the Utah-based Libertas Institute, called the announcement of the 14 locations a "huge milestone" in getting the state-wide program fully launched.
"We’ve been working for years for moments like this, and it’s very gratifying to see the progress," Boyack said in a statement. "Looking forward, we are working on some important changes for the upcoming legislative session to make this program even better for patients."
Those awarded medical cannabis pharmacy licenses will pay an annual fee ranging between $50,000 and $69,500, depending on the type of license they received.