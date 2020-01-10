OGDEN — Weber County just made the last payment on the $35 million in bonds used to revamp the Weber Center and Peery's Egyptian Theater and to build Eccles Conference Center, key prongs in efforts dating to the 1990s to revamp Ogden's city center.
The cost? A cool $74 million — the $35 million in principle to cover the cost of the work plus $39 million in accrued interest since the bond was issued in 1995. That's a hefty bill, and it prompted astonishment from Weber County Commissioner Scott Jenkins, who put the matter on the agenda of Tuesday's Weber County Commission meeting.
Officials actually refinanced the bond over its course to lower the interest rate on the borrowing, thus reducing what the county otherwise would have paid. "But I have to admit that I’m blown away by the fact that we paid $39 million in interest on a $35 million bond. That’s $4 million more than the bond was worth. Wow, wow," Jenkins said.
The last payment on the bond was made last December, according to Weber County Treasurer John Bond, leading to the review. Bond, and even Jenkins, defended the projects, which came as city and county leaders were putting an increased focus on rejuvenating the downtown area.
"Is the interest expensive? Yes," said Bond. "Has a conference center and this building helped stabilize downtown Ogden? I believe it has. Has it been an economic driver? Yes."
For Jenkins, though, the $39 million in interest costs underscore the value of paying cash for projects and avoiding interest, when possible, rather than borrowing.
"I just want you to know, there’s an expense to what we did," Jenkins said. "It’s been a wonderful thing. It’s just that sometimes the burdens are real heavy. And as you can see, a $39 million interest payment on 35 (million dollars) is substantial. I’m anxious to make sure that we remain frugal as a commission and try to pay cash as much as we can."
The Weber Center at 2380 Washington Blvd. is now the main seat for county government. It had housed a Zion's Cooperative Mercantile Institution department store, which moved so county offices could be consolidated there and to accommodate the upgrade. County offices had been scattered around the downtown Ogden area.
"It was a squiggly line to find out where county government was, when people came downtown they had to hunt and peck to find us," Bond said.
Peery's Egyptian Theater at 2415 Washington Blvd., meantime, was rundown. Storefronts just north of Peery's were demolished to make way for the Eccles Conference Center. "There were a lot of dynamic efforts to make downtown viable. Ogden city was really struggling to create that downtown presence," Bond said.
Parallel efforts included cleaning the 25th Street commercial corridor and, in the early 2000s, tearing down the old Ogden City Mall about a block north of the conference center.
Commissioner Jim Harvey lauded the project, even with the interest costs, because it, along with other downtown Ogden improvements, helped bolster tourism. Taxes generated in Weber County by tourism, he went on, help reduce what the average homeowner has to pay in property taxes by around $1,318 per year. The conference center and Peery's, moreover, get regular, steady use.
Paying cash and avoiding interest costs may be ideal, Harvey said, but "the return on investment was good."