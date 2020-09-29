OGDEN — Ogden and Weber County leaders want to lend a helping hand to the groups that lend a helping hand: nonprofits.
As part of the next phase of Ogden's effort to aid businesses and other entities adversely impacted by the COVID-19 economic downturn, some $3 million is earmarked for nonprofit groups, tapping federal CARES Act funds. Weber County, managing a similar effort focused on much of the rest of the county outside Ogden, made the funds available through the CARES Act money it's getting as part of economic revitalization efforts.
"There are a lot of organizations that are struggling," said Tim Jackson, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Northern Utah, the nonprofit group involved in an array of charitable activities.
Tom Christopulos, the director of community and economic development for Ogden, said the downturn has hit nonprofits by reducing the amount of income the public has to donate. Moreover, Jackson said, nonprofit groups aren't able to hold the sort of public fundraising drives they're used to due to COVID-19 restrictions on activity, also reducing the revenue they're getting.
As part of the first wave of the program, Ogden and Weber County earmarked around $11.3 million between them to around 560 entities, mostly businesses but some nonprofit groups as well. Now, as part of the second wave, Ogden is making a more focused pitch to nonprofit groups to get them to take advantage of the Ogden CARES Grant Program. As with the first round, Ogden businesses hit by the downturn may also apply, with an application deadline of Oct 4.
"It's great news. It means that this year we're in a really good place," said Jackson, discussing the upshot of the funds earmarked for nonprofits. "The uncertainty still exists. But it's not as much in the present."
Still, the $3 million won't solve everything. "There is still a huge challenge in terms of how organizations are going to be able to withstand the start of 2021," Jackson said.
Per the Coronavirus Relief Fund, part of the CARES Act, Weber County is earmarked up to $24 million in funds to help struggling businesses and other organizations. It operates its own program to process applications for funding, the Weber CARES Grant Program. At the same time, the City of Ogden is earmarked up to $21 million more, funneled through the Ogden CARES Grant Program, making for a grand total of $45 million.
The $11.3 million was designated as part of an earlier application process and now Ogden is in the midst of accepting applications as part of the second wave. Weber County commissioners on Tuesday approved the interlocal agreement with Ogden allowing the $3 million to be funneled to the Ogden CARES program, and nonprofit groups from across the county will be able to apply for a share of that money. Some 80% of nonprofits, though, are in Ogden, estimates Weber County Treasurer John Bond.
The cooperative city-county effort aims to get resources to the nonprofit groups that need it, tapping the City of Ogden's ability to process applications from nonprofits. "You run the program, we'll fund it," Bond said.
The application process for the second phase of the county's grant effort, geared to businesses mostly outside of Ogden, has closed and Bond said decisions on recipients should be made by mid-October. Some 200 firms applied. Harrisville is operating its own CARES Act program.
Local officials are still awaiting confirmation that funding will be available for the proposed third wave of the grant process, according to Bond.