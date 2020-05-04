SALT LAKE CITY — Would-be Utah House hopeful Lorraine Brown is suing Gov. Gary Herbert, seeking an extension of the deadline for acceptance of signed petitions in her bid for a place on the ballot.
The Ogden Republican, seeking the District 10 post serving parts of southern Ogden and South Ogden, filed suit last Friday in U.S. District Court against Herbert, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and Ricky Hatch, the Weber County clerk-auditor. She charges that Herbert’s policy to fight coronavirus, calling for limited public interaction, combined with the decision by state officials not to grant candidates like her more leeway in gathering signatures on petitions, cost her a place on the ballot.
“This is my last attempt. If the court turns me down, it turns me down,” Brown told the Standard-Examiner on Monday. She asks that Judge Bruce Jenkins extend the deadline for her to collect and submit signatures, giving her leeway to turn in signed petitions she already has that would be enough to secure a ballot place.
Brown unsuccessfully petitioned for a place on the ballot, securing 982 of the 1,000 signatures she needed per state law, according to the Weber County Election Office, overseen by Hatch. She also sought a place on the ballot at the April 18 Weber County Republican Party convention but fell short, losing to Travis Campbell 30 votes to 29.
Now in her lawsuit, Brown maintains that were it not for Herbert’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” coronavirus policy, implemented March 12, she would have been able to collect the 1,000 signatures she needed to get on the ballot. Voters became “increasingly uncomfortable” with the signature-gathering effort in light of the person-to-person contact involved, stymieing the initiative. The governor subsequently issued an order on March 26 allowing signature candidates like Brown to collect them electronically, thus avoiding direct contact with others, but it wasn’t enough.
“The time lost due to the COVID-19 shutdown ultimately cost Brown the nomination, because she couldn’t gather the necessary signatures in the time remaining after March 26,” Brown’s lawsuit reads. Cox, the lawsuit goes on, “was unwilling to either extend the deadline for signature gathering or permit electronic submission of signatures.”
The offices of Herbert and Cox as well as Hatch hadn’t yet formally responded to the suit as of Monday. Likewise, they all declined comment because the case is still winding its way through court.
As is, Campbell is the sole Republican candidate for the District 10 spot, and he’s to face Democrat Lou Shurtliff, the incumbent, in the Nov. 3 general election. If the court agrees with Brown and allows her to submit enough signatures to get to the 1,000 threshold needed to get on the ballot, she and Campbell would then face off in the June 30 GOP primary, with the winner facing Shurtliff in November.
“The only question now is whether the deadline should be extended,” said Brown, a lawyer from Ogden. She had faced a deadline of April 6 to submit signatures, whether collected in person or via electronically, and she asks that the due date be extended until this coming Wednesday. Signatures from supporters continued to come in after the April 6 deadline and she has more than 1,000 of them in all.
Brown earlier charged that the GOP rules keeping her off the primary ballot following the narrow loss to Campbell at the April 18 convention are unfair. Brown sought a place on the ballot as a dual-path candidate, via petition and convention, and the party’s rules are written to give the edge to candidates like Campbell who seek nomination only via the convention. But she emphasized that in going to court, she’s not suing the Republican Party — as promised to GOP leaders — but rather Utah state leaders and the county clerk-auditor.
Brown had been collecting signatures on petitions with 14 volunteers and a few family members. She didn’t hire an outside firm to help, as some candidates do, because of the cost involved.
“The impact of the ‘Stay safe, stay home’ recommendation was unequal and hit the ‘do-it-yourself’ signature gatherers like Brown with a knock-out blow,” her suit reads. “Brown simply couldn’t overcome that loss of time and that unequal impact cost her a place on the primary ballot.”
GOP gubernatorial hopeful Jan Garbett also filed suit, arguing like Brown that COVID-19 prevented her from getting the signatures she needed to secure a ballot spot via petition. But her shortfall in signatures was much bigger than Brown’s and Garbett has dropped her legal fight, according to UtahPolicy.com.