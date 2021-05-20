OGDEN — In the upcoming fiscal year 2022, Ogden City is looking at some dramatic budget increases in several areas, when compared to the current year.
For example, the city’s Capital Improvement Project fund is set to increase by some 211%, jumping from $4.1 million to more than $13 million. The fund for the Ogden-Hinckley Airport will jump 100%, from $6 million to over $12 million. The Business Depot Ogden lease revenue fund will jump by nearly 34%, from $24.2 million to $32.2 million.
Those numbers are a function of a variety of factors, from the extremely conservative budget that was adopted last year during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic or, in the airport’s case, an influx of new grant money. Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said the city’s overall budget is projected to increase 16% from $187 million in FY 2021 to $217 million in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins June 1. The mayor said the $30 million increase is a result of changes in multiple funds in both operating and capital improvement spending.
But despite those numbers, and in what will likely be music to Junction City residents’ ears, the city will not adopt a property tax increase when it finalizes its fiscal year 2022 budget next month.
Property tax increases are now a regular item of interest for citizens in Ogden. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, the city adopted property tax hikes for Ogdenites, and Ogden City Council Executive Director Janene Eller-Smith said that one of the seven-member council’s official guidelines is to review the property tax rate and consider a tax increase on all odd years. Council members have expressed interest in regularly looking at the increases as a way of recouping money that is lost every year due to inflation.
“This year, there is no property tax increase,” Eller-Smith said. “So we will not be doing a Truth in Taxation process.”
The Weber County Auditors office sets the countywide Certified Tax Rate. The rates are calculated using the previous year’s assessed property valuations and the amount of property tax a city received. The rate can move up or down, but a city must receive the same amount of property tax revenue it did in the prior year, discounting additional revenues coming from new development.
In Utah, as existing property valuations increase, property tax rates decrease. The Utah Taxpayers Association says the reduction keeps local governments from getting an influx of money simply because property values have gone up.
The city has used money from past property tax increases to fund raises and new equipment for police and fire department employees, to properly fund city services and fairly compensate city employees.