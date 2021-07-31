OGDEN — As primary election day nears, there are nine candidates vying for two spots on the Ogden City Council, but after Aug. 10, the number will be whittled to four.
The primary candidate list for Junction City’s council includes just one incumbent, Marcia White, who represents one of the city’s two “at-large” council seats. The other council district that will feature a primary race is District 3, but Doug Stephens, the longest-tenured Ogden Council member and current holder of the seat, announced in the spring he wouldn’t be seeking reelection during the 2021 campaign cycle.
The city’s District 1 seat, currently held by incumbent Angela Choberka, and the other at-large seat, held by incumbent Bart Blair, will be also be decided this year. But those races feature no primary, with only Sebastian Benitez vying for Blair’s spot and Thomas Gooch running against Choberka. All Ogden City Council positions are for a four-year term.
Mail-in ballots are already out for the primary, but election day is Aug. 10. The general election set for Nov. 2.
The Standard-Examiner contacted each of the candidates that will have a primary race, asking one question: What is the biggest issue currently facing Ogden and, if elected, what would you do to address it?
White, who is currently vice chair on the council and was first elected to her at-large seat in November 2013, said it’s hard to narrow down what the single biggest issue currently facing Ogden is, but said balancing the growth the city is experiencing with investing in infrastructure like housing, water and transportation is of critical importance.
White said growth and a continuously dwindling supply of all types of housing has led to a shortage of residential units for the entire city. Meanwhile, she said, the cost to build new units and the redevelopment of older units has been skyrocketing.
“The shortage and the increased costs have led to the rise in lease rates and home values,” White said. “Increasing a broad spectrum of housing in Ogden cannot be done in a bubble as there are other expenses associated with just building new units. There has to be thought given to the infrastructure needed to service those residential units, including the water and sewer hookups, roads and sidewalks. All of which is an expense to the city.”
As it relates to housing and infrastructure, White said she would continue to use federal housing dollars wisely through sound policies, while working to implement design standards for residential housing units. She said she would continue to prioritize road infrastructure and sidewalks as capital improvement projects, work to set new standards for the redevelopment process, and support new funding and ordinances for residential and commercial landscaping.
“I take the responsibility of being a city council member seriously and have the experience of understanding the nuances of local government,” White said. “I will continue to respond to the needs of the citizens and will continue to support and establish policies and set budgets that will focus on balanced growth, housing and infrastructure to make sure that our kids, grandkids and the diverse spectrum of people who want to live in Ogden can.”
Conversely, candidate Daniel Gladwell said the Ogden administration’s and council’s priorities are misplaced. Gladwell said he thinks the city spends far too much money developing land and trying to attract new business to the city.
Ogden often creates redevelopment districts, also called RDAs, to spur economic activity in select areas. The redevelopment districts can vary in how they function, but they generally work by freezing the tax valuation for all taxable properties inside an area of land that’s been targeted for reinvestment. For a specified time period or up to a certain dollar amount, future increases in property tax revenue are used in the redevelopment effort, a mechanism called tax increment financing. The TIF money is offered to developers as an incentive to build and it can be used for things like street and utility improvements, hazardous waste removal, property acquisition and the demolition of blighted buildings. In Ogden, RDAs usually collect those tax increases from the city, Weber County and the Ogden School District.
“But they also talk about how amazing this city is,” Gladwell said of Ogden’s current regime. “If that is true, we don’t need to spend anything on attracting business; they would just come to Ogden because it’s awesome. ... I will work aggressively to pull Ogden out of land development. While admirable, this is not for the city to do — it leaves the budget overstretched and leaves little for the cops, fire department and the good employees of the city.”
Gladwell also said he would address all zoning rules and ordinances in an effort to remove government red tape.
“So we can actually live untamed,” he said, referencing the city’s official tagline, Still Untamed. “If you like the sound of personal responsibility, living untamed and sound governance to avoid waste and decrease taxes, vote for me. If you like centralized control, I’m probably not the one for you.”
Candidate John Thompson said his wife has told him the single biggest issue facing Ogden right now is the environment, with the 100-degree temperatures and ongoing drought bringing serious consequences like wildfires and water shortages.
But the candidate himself takes a more nuanced approach and paraphrased the famous Helen Keller quote of accomplishing small tasks “as if they were great and noble.”
“I don’t have, and am not aware of, any single issue, but I would certainly hope whatever that issue is right now, the council will have it resolved by the time I take office,” Thompson said. “The city budget was just passed last month and I agree with the statement that I will know your issues and priorities when I look at your budget. If elected, I will address each issue that comes before the council.”
Candidate Jase Reyneveld said the primary issue that impacts every resident of Ogden is rapid inflation, coupled with what he calls a municipal government that continues to grow larger each year.
“Rising prices of food, gas and rent are forcing average citizens to live paycheck to paycheck,” Reyneveld said. “Real estate prices are off the charts, and so are the property taxes. These cost-of-living trends negatively affect all of us, and wages are not keeping up.”
Reyneveld said that there are admittedly many sources of the inflation he speaks of, most of which are beyond the control of the City Council, be he said that rather than finding ways to make Ogden a more affordable, the city recently approved a $215 million budget to “expand its role.” He referenced the city’s the budget from fiscal year 2013, which was about $141 million.
“That kind of government growth is unsustainable, and it does not align with the independent, pioneer spirit of this town,” Reyneveld said. “As a councilman, I will work to reverse this trend and give this city back the people of Ogden.”
Jack Barnes and John Ogden also filed to vie for White’s seat but did not respond to multiple requests to be featured in this story.
As for the District 3 seat, candidate Ken Richey said Ogden’s growing population and the influx of multi-unit housing developments are top of mind. He said he’s talked at length with would-be constituents concerned about increasingly rising housing costs and how new development and growth will impact the city’s water sources.
“I believe the biggest challenge facing Ogden has to do with the tremendous opportunity we have for growth and development,” he said. “We have the obligation to the city to make sure investment in Ogden stays true to our identity and is done the right way so that we are not looking to ‘redevelop’ too soon into the future.”
If elected, Richey said he’d look at reevaluating the city’s general plan, with input from citizens and other Ogden stakeholders, and would also work to gain a better understanding of the city’s current water usage and explore ways to protect the water supply, particularly when it comes to new development.
Candidate Mary Khalaf said the biggest issue facing the city is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the surging delta variant. She said she’d work with different groups around the city to create a broad response network to tackle the virus and its impacts.
Priscilla Martinez also filed to run for the District 3 seat but did not respond to multiple requests to be featured in this story.