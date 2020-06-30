Darren Parry held the lead in the race for the Democratic nomination in the 1st District U.S. House race, according to incomplete returns Tuesday night.
Per the numbers, Parry had 8,881 votes, 52.5% of the total, to 8,033, or 47.5%, for Jamie Cheek. With more ballots to be counted, he wasn't declaring victory, though.
"I'm happy with where we're at," Parry said. "It's better to be in front than behind."
Voting culminated Tuesday, but because ballots must be quarantined before they can be counted, the last ones to come in have not yet been added in, meaning the numbers released Tuesday aren't yet totals. Weber County votes, at least, won't be updated until Thursday.
U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, a Republican from Brigham City, now holds the 1st District U.S. House seat. But he opted out of seeking a 10th term and it set up a sometimes intense battle for the post. The Democratic and Republican winners from Tuesday will face off in the general election on Nov. 3 for the seat, which leans Republican and serves Weber County, northern Davis County and eight other northern and northeastern Utah counties.
On the GOP side in the race, Blake Moore and Bob Stevenson were running neck and neck for the Republican Party nomination. According to the incomplete votes tallied Tuesday, Moore had a slight lead with 27,416 votes, or 30.3% of the total, to 26,847 for Stevenson, 29.6% of the total.
Trailing in third on the GOP side was Kerry Gibson, a former Weber County commissioner, with 21,222 votes, 23.4% of the total, followed by Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt with 15,115 votes, 16.7%.