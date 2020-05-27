PLAIN CITY — Plain City ranked as the fastest-growing city in Weber County between 2018 and 2019 and sixth-fastest across the state.
It doesn’t come as a surprise to Jon Beesley, the city’s mayor, though.
“This has happened for quite some time and I don’t see it slowing down,” he said. There’s a lot of open land around the city, he continued, and until it fills up “we’re going to continue to see that growth pattern.”
Mike Gailey, the mayor of Syracuse — one of the fastest-growing cities last year in Davis County — sounded a similar message. “We build a new home a day. We have seen that for years,” he said.
Growth is the norm in Weber and Davis counties, as it is and has been all along the Wasatch Front, and new U.S. Census Bureau population estimates confirm that the trend continues. Likewise, the debate rages on — how, if at all possible, do you balance the influx of people and worries of some that the growth undermines the unique charms of smaller locales, that it’s tantamount, essentially, to suburban sprawl?
No solid answers are in the offing, but Gailey and Beesley say they’ve become accustomed to the debate, which also resounds in West Haven and, undoubtedly, other locales. As Gailey sees it, money is at the core of the issue — the money those selling land to developers stand to make versus what it would cost for the city or some other governmental unit to acquire the land instead and turn it into a park, say, to preserve a slice of nature. Typically, developers and the housing plans they favor have won out.
“If we’re going to try to preserve open space for folks in the future, we have to act now or there will be no space for the future,” Gailey said. More pointedly, a governmental entity would likely lack the revenue to outbid the private sector in land acquisition without a tax hike to generate the funds, probably a controversial proposition.
Beesley sees development as inevitable.
“It’s not going to stop. Things will happen one way or the other,” he said. “They’re not going to slow it down.”
A FEW HIGHLIGHTS
Here are some highlights from Utah from the new numbers, population estimates released last week for 2019 for the nation’s cities:
Plain City registered the largest growth rate from 2018 in Weber County, expanding from 7,104 people to 7,669, up 7.95%. West Haven to the south, another high-growth city, saw a bigger raw number increase in people, largest in the county, from 15,170 to 16,109, up 939 people. But with a larger population to start with, the rate of increase was second behind Plain City’s at 6.19%.
The growth in Plain City was enough to make it the sixth-fastest growing city in the state, behind Vineyard, Herriman, Bluffdale, Mantua and Eagle Mountain. West Haven, which registered the third-fastest growth rate for 2018, was the 11th-fastest growing city for 2019.
As has been the trend, the fastest growth in Weber County occurred in the cities on the periphery of the population cluster on either side of Interstate 15 — Plain City up 7.95%, West Haven up 6.19%, North Ogden up 3.1%, Hooper up 3.04%, Farr West up 3% and Marriott-Slaterville up 2.98%.
South Weber registered the largest growth rate in Davis County, up 4.44% from 7,503 in 2018 to 7,836 in 2019. Next came Syracuse, up 3.64%, and Farmington, up 3.54%.
Syracuse registered the largest raw number increase in Davis County from 2018 to 2019, up 1,106 people, from 30,352 to 31,458. Moreover, the northern Davis County city registered the fastest growth rate in the county from 2015 to 2019, up 15.5%.
Gailey ties the growth in Syracuse with the decline of row crops in the area — tomatoes, corn and onions.
Ogden is still the biggest city in northern Utah, with an estimated 2019 population of 87,773, but Layton, with 78,014 people, is closing in. Between 2015 and 2019, Layton grew from 73,929 to 78,014, an increase of 4,085 people or 5.53%. Ogden grew in the same period from 85,295 to 87,773, 2,481 more people, or 2.91%.
‘WILDLY DIFFERENT’
Ogden has one of the lowest growth rates among Weber County’s 15 locales, 0.65% from 2018 to 2019. But Mayor Mike Caldwell notes that with a much larger population than the rest of the cities in the county to start with, that’s to be expected. In raw numbers, up an additional 571 people, Ogden ranked third in growth in the county, behind West Haven and North Ogden.
Still, the lower growth rate doesn’t worry Caldwell. The city has less space to accommodate new development than the cities on the edge of Weber County’s population cluster, which abut open agricultural land. Moreover, Ogden has more affordable housing than other locales, a niche for younger home buyers, and it has opportunities for higher-density population growth, in connection, for instance, with the planned bus rapid transit system to connect the Frontrunner station and the Weber State University campus.
Moreover, the faster growth of Layton isn’t cause of any sort of existential concern. Dynamics of Layton stem in part from the proximity of Hill Air Force Base next door, he noted, while Ogden serves a role as the economic center of Weber County. “We’re wildly different,” he said.