OGDEN — A project to build a $250,000 bike park on a 9-acre piece of vacant land in west Ogden has been approved.
Earlier this week, the Ogden City Council voted to amend the city’s Capital Improvement Plan to include the project, and to transfer $70,294 to it that was previously earmarked for a project on the Centennial Trail.
Ogden Engineer Justin Anderson said the project will be built inside the city’s west Ogden Trackline Economic Development area, which includes 122 acres between 24th Street and Middleton Road from the railroad tracks to G Avenue. The development includes a mix of commercial, manufacturing and light industrial space, including a 51-acre outdoor recreation business park called the Ogden Business Exchange. Today, a mix of local and international companies now do business out of the park, including breweries, bicycle companies and more.
Anderson said the bike park will include single-track bike trails, obstacles, an entry kiosk and signage. The park will be free and open to the public, but city-sponsored events will also be held there. The park will likely require about $12,000 in annual maintenance.
The project is being funded by a $124,778 Utah Outdoor Recreation grant and matching funds from the city. The Ogden Trails Network raised $20,000 for the project and the city will transfer money from a dormant trails project and offer in-kind donations in the form of volunteer hours, to secure the remaining funds needed to match the grant.
With council approval and funding in place, Anderson said the city will soon solicit contractor proposals for the project. The park is expected to be open by May.
Ogden resident Ralph Price, a regular and often vocal attendee at council meetings, said the bike park and many other city projects cater to a more affluent crowd, thereby dismissing many of Ogden’s minority community. Price suggested that money could be better spent on upgrades to the Marshall White Center.
Council member Doug Stephens said the park, which would be free to the public, should be viewed as an asset for the entire Ogden community.
“I would hope this project would not exclude minorities,” he said “I think they can enjoy this facility as much as anyone.”
During a previous work session, City Council member Luis Lopez expressed concerns similar to Price’s. Lopez has long pushed the city administration to create an inner-city boxing program, but movement on that front has been slow.
“The issue that Mr. Price raised ... I have also brought that up before,” Lopez said on Tuesday. “We are talking seriously about addressing the concerns you raised and I feel there is a genuine desire (from the city administration) to address that issue.”