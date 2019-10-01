OGDEN — The legal battle over release of the Ogden Police Department inquiry into Kerry Gibson, the former Weber County commissioner, could be headed to the Utah Supreme Court.
Freelance journalist Cathy McKitrick filed a request with the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking authority to appeal the local court decision rebuffing her bid to bar Gibson from challenging release of the police investigation. At issue is whether Gibson has a legal right to appeal the Sept. 6, 2018, Ogden Records Review Board decision partially granting McKitrick’s public records request for access to the investigation. The Standard-Examiner also seeks a copy of the investigation, which focused on Gibson’s duties as county commissioner but ultimately led to no charges.
McKitrick attorney Jeremy Brodis argued on Aug. 13 in 2nd District Court in Ogden that Utah’s public records law, the Government Records Access and Management Act, limits who may appeal decisions governing release of records under its dictates. The law, known as GRAMA, states only that those seeking records or political subdivisions, like cities, may sue over access to public records, he said. “Interested parties” like Gibson, who now serves as commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, may not.
District Court Judge Noel Hyde, however, ruled at the end of the Aug. 13 hearing that Gibson’s challenge, filed in district court on Oct. 31, 2018, may stand. Because Gibson has “a privacy interest,” Hyde ruled, he may sue to block release of the police probe.
Brodis, however, warned in his filing Monday that Hyde’s decision could have far-reaching implications.
“To grant a freestanding right to bring a judicial challenge to any person who asserts a privacy interest in a record would profoundly undermine the purposes of GRAMA and tie up many meaningful records in years of litigation,” Brodis said in his new court filing. “That is why GRAMA is very specific about who may bring certain types of appeals and to which reviewing bodies. The district court’s decision threatens to undermine that statutory balance.”
Brodis seeks review of Hyde’s decision by the Utah Supreme Court and now the court must decide if it takes up the matter, he said. Gibson’s lawyer, Peter Stirba, declined comment.
The court’s most likely courses of actions, Brodis said, would be to seek a response from Gibson and further weigh the matter or to reject McKitrick’s request. If the high court takes up the matter and ultimately sides with McKitrick, that could lead to the end of Gibson’s legal bid to halt release of the investigation, per the Ogden Records Review Board decision last year. The board, handling the original GRAMA records request from McKitrick, ordered release of the probe with certain names and other information blacked out.
If the high court doesn’t take up the matter or takes it up and rules against McKitrick, Gibson’s challenge to release of the investigation would continue to wind its way through Hyde’s court.
Brodis maintains that Hyde, through his ruling, “grafted a new right of appeal onto GRAMA” that doesn’t appear in state law. Review by the Supreme Court, he continued, “is need to clarify the law.”
Weber County officials sought the Ogden police inquiry into Gibson in late 2017. The probe focused on allegations that Gibson misused county equipment, among other things, but it led to no charges after review by the Davis County Attorney’s Office. Gibson, who has been mentioned as a possible candidate next year for the U.S. House seat to be vacated by Rep. Rob Bishop, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and said political opponents were behind the matter.