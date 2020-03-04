OGDEN — An Ogden woman who fled the Kingston clan says a polygamy decriminalization bill passed by the Legislature last week will undercut a 2019 law that granted state monetary aid to victims of abusive polygamous relationships.
House Bill 214, approved by lawmakers last year, added bigamy to the list of felony crimes that can qualify victims for grants from the Utah Office for Victims of Crime. The office reviews grant applications individually and can award funds for counseling, medical care or other needs.
But the Utah Senate on Friday voted 27-0 to give final legislative approval to Senate Bill 102, which reclassifies bigamy as an infraction. The bill still allows criminal prosecution for crimes linked to polygamy, such as sexual abuse, forced marriages and criminal nonsupport.
Melissa Ellis of Ogden, vice president of Sounds Choices Coalition, said in an interview Monday that SB 105 will inhibit people from getting out of abusive polygamist groups.
Reparations from the crime victims fund are tied to felonious bigamy, she said.
"Now if a person comes forward and it's no longer a felony, they will no longer qualify," said Ellis, who left a polygamist group in 2012.
"With me knowing polygamy was illegal, it helped me leave the Kingston cult," Ellis said in her testimony to a House committee Feb. 24. "It nagged at me and it pushed me to leave. I may have not gotten that push to leave if I had not known it was illegal."
According to Holding Out Help, another group that assists former polygamists adjust to mainstream society, the volume of people leaving polygamist groups rose 55% last year after HB 214 passed, Ellis said.
HB 214 "was helping people," she said. "It was getting people to come out. But now help for leaving isn't going to be there."
Therapy, transition shelter and job training are among the needs of polygamy refugees, HB 214 supporters say.
Ellis and other critics of SB 102 say classifying bigamy as an infraction will only embolden abusive polygamists.
However, backers of the Senate bill said it will allow tens of thousands of people living in polygamist communities to report abuses such as forced juvenile marriages without fear of prosecution.
Gov. Gary Herbert is expected to sign the bill or allow it to become law. In a news conference Thursday, he said the bill has overwhelming support, according to The Associated Press.
“Eliminating it from being a felony to a lesser offense is probably warranted,” Herbert said.