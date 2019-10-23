WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a brief message on the U.S. House floor, Rep. Rob Bishop decried the push to impeach President Donald Trump as a "political ploy," suggesting Democrats behind the effort aren't following proper procedure.
It was only about a minute long, dubbed an "alliterative speech" in a press release from Bishop's office given the many words he used starting with the letter "P." But it offered the Republican lawmaker's views as the bitter impeachment controversy swirls and seems to increasingly divide Republican and Democratic lawmakers.
"This propaganda pushed upon people is a political ploy as perpetuators usurp the proven precedents of the past," Bishop said, suggesting Democrats weren't following proper impeachment procedure. "It is painful to be placed in a position to protest pranks pushed by Pelosi and her posse of players, but people have been pushed out and put on the sidelines as Democrats plow ahead with this so-called impeachment inquiry."
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, is helping lead the impeachment initiative as House speaker, and the Democratic effort, Bishop went on, is having a ripple effect in the broader community. Bishop gave the address on Tuesday.
"The impact of this pandering is the peeling away of the people’s trust placed upon us," he said. He said he's "been perplexed by the pontifications of people in positions of power who puff themselves up in pretentious prominence when it is really petty partisanship."
Bishop, representing Northern Utah, including Weber County and northern Davis County, didn't specify how Democrats may be straying from procedure in their impeachment push. But people, he said, "deserve better."
Bishop said late last month after Pelosi announced impeachment proceedings that there wasn't enough evidence to justify the Democratic effort.